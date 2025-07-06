Russia Demonstratively Targeting Rescuers And Bragging About It

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Servic reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“Russia is not even ashamed - they openly upload a video of their drones deliberately aiming at rescuers. At those who are not combatants, those who don't wield weapons, those who save lives after another strike. This is not just terror - this is demonstratively inhumane behavior,” the agency noted.

Russian drone barrage targeting Poltava kills three, update says

The Emergency Service emphasized that targeting those who are pulling survivors from under the rubble means being at war with life as such.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military launched double-tap drone attacks on rescuers in Kharkiv and Kherson as the latter scrambled to initial strike sites.