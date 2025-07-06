By Embracing Municipalities Of The Future, Jordan Usher In New Phase Of Local Administration, Citizen Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – In a decisive step toward modernizing local governance and promoting sound public administration, the government has dissolved municipal councils, governorate councils, and the Greater Amman Municipality Council, in line with its policy statement and commitment to usher in a new phase of "municipalities of the future." The move aims to lay the foundation for enhanced public services guided by updated legislation and comprehensive developmental visions.Experts told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the decision marks a key milestone in the evolution of local governance in Jordan. They emphasized it as a realistic response to long-standing performance gaps among local councils and a necessary prelude to legislative reforms that improve transparency and effectiveness paving the way for citizens to be more meaningfully represented in service and development planning.Amro Al-Nawaiseh, CEO of Al-Hayat Center – RASED, described the decision as a pivotal moment in Jordan's local governance reform journey. He said it directly addresses structural inefficiencies and weak citizen representation, as well as performance challenges documented in RASED's recent study, including lack of participatory decision-making, diminished transparency, and overlapping responsibilities between councils and executive authorities factors that have eroded public trust.Al-Nawaiseh stressed that reforming the legal framework governing local councils is no longer optional but a national imperative aligned with the Royal Committee's recommendations for political modernization. He called for the adoption of evidence-based performance assessment tools and accountability mechanisms that directly improve service delivery and reinforce principles of good governance.Former MP and ex-chair of Parliament's Administrative Committee Ali Al-Hajahjeh welcomed the early timing of the decision, saying it provides a valuable opportunity to implement well-considered legislative changes without political pressure. He warned that in past experiences, councils were kept in office until just before elections, often for electoral gain, undermining democratic integrity.He emphasized that this timing allows temporary administrative committees to function professionally and impartially and expressed confidence that those selected to manage municipal affairs during the interim would be qualified and experienced.Al-Hajahjeh also urged the government to seize the moment to launch wide-ranging national and legal dialogues, involving stakeholders and experts, to produce a modern, inclusive local administration law especially given royal directives to hold local elections on time under a mature legislative framework.Echoing that sentiment, former Jerash Mayor Ali Qouqazeh called the government's move timely and proactive, noting widespread public approval among observers of municipal performance. He warned that recent speculation about council dissolution had already prompted some mayors, particularly those eyeing re-election, to make decisions aimed at currying favor some potentially unethical or unlawful that could jeopardize transparency and fairness.Qouqazeh said the decision prevented misuse of public funds for electoral advantage and redirected municipal resources toward legitimate development goals. He voiced confidence that the forthcoming legal framework would reflect the Royal Vision and the outcomes of Jordan's political, administrative, and economic reform committees. He added that, if empowered, municipalities are capable of spearheading major development projects across sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, making them national engines of inclusive growth.Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri, during a briefing to Cabinet, highlighted the status of local councils and outlined potential reforms, especially concerning financial sustainability, governance, and performance enhancement.He revealed that municipal salaries accounted for 113% of total government allocations to municipalities in 2024 equivalent to 70% of their total revenues, which includes both government transfers and self-generated income. Total municipal and service council revenues in 2023 amounted to JD 340 million, of which 36% came from local revenue sources.