403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Foreign Sec. Stresses Close Coop. With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs David Lammy said the UK is working to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait in trade, investment and business, in addition to security and defense, particularly in light of the current challenging global security environment, especially in the Middle East.
In an exclusive statement to KUNA on Sunday at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute in Kuwait, held on the sidelines of his official visit, the British secretary emphasized the historic and robust relationship between the UK and Kuwait.
He pointed out that the two countries enjoy a "deep close friendship" that goes back more than a century.
He added that the bilateral relationship is built on strong people-to-people and cultural ties, as well as a solid partnership in defense and security that dates back to 1899, when official relations were established and laid the foundation for long-term cooperation and friendship.
Lammy highlighted the strong educational and cultural links between the two nations, stressing that the presence of 10,000 Kuwaiti students in UK universities forms a strong basis for the future of the relationship.
He explained that his visit falls within the framework of the strategic dialogue between the two countries, which aims to outline the next phase of bilateral cooperation. He noted the UK's strong economic standing in Europe and Kuwait's prominent role in the Gulf and the Middle East, saying that this partnership enables both nations to achieve significant progress together.
He also noted that the visit comes at a time of serious geopolitical challenges and humanitarian suffering around the world. He emphasized both countries' commitment to working together to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, underlining their joint efforts to push for a ceasefire and continued collaboration on humanitarian matters.
Lammy added that UK-Kuwait cooperation also contributes to addressing other global crises in countries such as Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, where diseases and humanitarian emergencies are widespread.
He expressed his satisfaction with the signing of memoranda of understanding, which unify resources and development visions, not only for the benefit of both countries, but also for children, women, and all those suffering worldwide.
He also pointed out that the UK has recently launched a new industrial strategy that outlines the government's investment priorities, noting that there are promising opportunities for cooperation with Kuwait in sectors such as defense, space, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable energy, all of which can contribute significantly to both economies.
The UK official arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for his first official visit to take part in the strategic dialogue between the United Kingdom and Kuwait. The visit aimed to enhance bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen and expand joint cooperation.
Earlier today, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Lammy at Seif Palace. He was also received by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, where they discussed prospects for boosting bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two friendly nations.
Additionally, the second round of the UK-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue was held earlier today, concluding in the signing of three key agreements. These agreements represent a continuation of the long-standing partnership and joint efforts between Kuwait and the United Kingdom, reflecting shared ambitions and achieving mutual interests between the two friendly countries. (end)
aa
In an exclusive statement to KUNA on Sunday at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute in Kuwait, held on the sidelines of his official visit, the British secretary emphasized the historic and robust relationship between the UK and Kuwait.
He pointed out that the two countries enjoy a "deep close friendship" that goes back more than a century.
He added that the bilateral relationship is built on strong people-to-people and cultural ties, as well as a solid partnership in defense and security that dates back to 1899, when official relations were established and laid the foundation for long-term cooperation and friendship.
Lammy highlighted the strong educational and cultural links between the two nations, stressing that the presence of 10,000 Kuwaiti students in UK universities forms a strong basis for the future of the relationship.
He explained that his visit falls within the framework of the strategic dialogue between the two countries, which aims to outline the next phase of bilateral cooperation. He noted the UK's strong economic standing in Europe and Kuwait's prominent role in the Gulf and the Middle East, saying that this partnership enables both nations to achieve significant progress together.
He also noted that the visit comes at a time of serious geopolitical challenges and humanitarian suffering around the world. He emphasized both countries' commitment to working together to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, underlining their joint efforts to push for a ceasefire and continued collaboration on humanitarian matters.
Lammy added that UK-Kuwait cooperation also contributes to addressing other global crises in countries such as Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, where diseases and humanitarian emergencies are widespread.
He expressed his satisfaction with the signing of memoranda of understanding, which unify resources and development visions, not only for the benefit of both countries, but also for children, women, and all those suffering worldwide.
He also pointed out that the UK has recently launched a new industrial strategy that outlines the government's investment priorities, noting that there are promising opportunities for cooperation with Kuwait in sectors such as defense, space, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable energy, all of which can contribute significantly to both economies.
The UK official arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for his first official visit to take part in the strategic dialogue between the United Kingdom and Kuwait. The visit aimed to enhance bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen and expand joint cooperation.
Earlier today, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Lammy at Seif Palace. He was also received by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, where they discussed prospects for boosting bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two friendly nations.
Additionally, the second round of the UK-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue was held earlier today, concluding in the signing of three key agreements. These agreements represent a continuation of the long-standing partnership and joint efforts between Kuwait and the United Kingdom, reflecting shared ambitions and achieving mutual interests between the two friendly countries. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment