Kuwait Scientific Center In Coop. With Heureka Inaugurates (Play And Creativity) Exhibition


2025-07-06 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- The Scientific Center of Kuwait inaugurated on Sunday its latest interactive exhibition titled (Play and Creativity), in collaboration with the Heureka Science Center of Finland, designed to spark curiosity and foster creativity among visitors.
In a statement, Director General of the Scientific Center of Kuwait Musaed Al-Yaseen said that the exhibition comes as part of the center's international cooperation efforts to deliver innovative scientific content that aligns with global best practices in interactive education.
Al-Yaseen noted that the exhibition was launched in a special event attended by the center's staff and their families, as well as annual members. It will open to the public starting Monday during official working hours.
He added that the exhibition offers a unique experience that celebrates play as an effective tool for learning, blending entertainment with knowledge and highlighting the role of play in enhancing thinking, imagination, and communication skills. Visitors will be able to engage in an immersive and interactive adventure.
The exhibition reflects the center's mission to deliver inspiring educational experiences that promote discovery and learning through play, Al-Yaseen pointed out.
He noted that the scientific center aims through this exhibition to redefine play as a source of learning and to encourage visitors of all ages to explore their potential and engage with others in a fun and challenging environment. (end)
