Lebanese PM: Restoring State Authority Requires Full Implementation Of Taif Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 6 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed on Sunday that restoring state authority in Lebanon is linked to the full implementation of the Taif Agreement and correcting the "flaws" that have marred its application.
During a tour of the Rashaya district to inspect several projects, Salam stated that achieving the desired political and economic stability in Lebanon requires the implementation of key provisions in the Taif Agreement "that remain pending to this day, such as expanded decentralization and balanced development."
He added that there has been a "shortcoming" in addressing the issue of confining weapons to the hands of the state since the agreement was signed at the end of the Lebanese civil war. He emphasized the need to complete this step "to ensure the restoration of state sovereignty and the establishment of security."
The Taif Agreement, reached by Lebanese parties in a meeting in the Saudi city of Taif in September 1989, is considered a fundamental reference for organizing political life in Lebanon following the 15-year civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990.
However, several of its provisions have not been fully implemented, contributing to the continued political and security crises. (end)
