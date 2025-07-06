Akash Deep Dedicates Historic Edgbaston Win To Sister Battling Cancer In Heartfelt Revelation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Before the England tour, Indian pacer Akash Deep wasn't preparing for international cricket in training camps or stadiums - he was running between hospital corridors, caring for his ailing sister. Carrying the weight of his dreams and his sister's suffering, he stood tall, silently and bravely.

Even the joy of earning a spot in the national team couldn't fully sink in-because a part of his heart remained at home, with his sister, who was fighting a far bigger battle.

Following India's memorable victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, an emotional Akash Deep opened up about the pain he had kept hidden from the world.

“I have not told this to anyone,” he said in a heartfelt conversation with Sony Sports.“My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is now stable, and she is fine. I think she will be the happiest (seeing my performance). I want to dedicate this match to her. I wanted to see a smile on her face.”

Choking back emotion, he added:“This is for you. Whenever I held the ball in my hand, your face was in my mind. I want to see happiness on your face. We are all with you.”

Akash Deep turned in a sensational bowling performance at Edgbaston, playing a pivotal role in India's historic Test win at the iconic Birmingham venue. With impeccable seam movement and steely focus, he picked up 10 wickets in the match - four in the first innings and six in the second - finishing with stunning figures of 10/187.

His effort not only guided India to their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, but also etched his name in the history books. Akash broke Chetan Sharma's long-standing record (10/188 in 1986) to register the best-ever Test bowling figures by an Indian on English soil, and became just the second Indian pacer to claim a 10-wicket match haul in England.

Behind every delivery, there was a prayer. Behind every wicket, a silent tear. And behind that win, a story of immense courage, love, and unwavering determination.

-- IANS

