Sharjah: Automatic Electricity, Water, Gas Connection For Tenants After Registration

Sharjah residents no longer need to file separate applications to activate electricity, water or gas services after registering a rental contract.

A new joint initiative by Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) and Sharjah Municipality enables direct activation of utility services once the lease is attested. This eliminates the need for additional paperwork or visits to multiple departments.

Once the municipality attests the lease, tenants will automatically receive a text message with the required deposit amount. As soon as the deposit money is paid, Sewa services will be activated without the need for a separate request. The service, launched under the emirate's digital transformation plans, uses an integrated e-link system between the two entities.

"This marks a shift in how services are delivered," said Dr Hussein Al Askar, Director of Customer Service at Sewa. "We had previously automated the account closure process after a clearance certificate was issued by the municipality. Now, we're doing the same at the start of the tenancy."

What tenants don't have to do

Previously, tenants in Sharjah had to first attest their tenancy contract at the municipality, then visit or apply separately at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) to request service activation. This process involved submitting documents such as the attested contract and Emirates ID and paying a security deposit before utilities could be connected, often requiring coordination with multiple departments and taking several days.

The initiative aligns with the UAE's broader goals to reduce bureaucracy and enhance customer satisfaction through simplified, technology-enabled services.

Al Askar added that the electronic integration supports Sharjah's goal of offering streamlined, smart services and reflects SEWA's commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents.

"This is not just a technical improvement; it's about enhancing the user journey-from contract attestation to utility connection, all without additional steps," he said.

Sewa said the initiative will help improve operational efficiency while saving time for both tenants and landlords.