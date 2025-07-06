Palestinian Foreign Ministry Urges Urgent Action To Protect Al-Aqsa From Israeli Occupation Plans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the United Nations, its specialized agencies, and particularly UNESCO, to urgently intervene to protect the city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites - especially Al-Aqsa Mosque - from escalating Israeli occupation unilateral actions and settlement plans.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry stressed the need for concrete and effective measures to hold the Israeli entity accountable for its continued aggression against the holy city, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law and forms part of a broader policy of displacement, annexation, Judaization, and ethnic cleansing targeting the Palestinian people.

The Ministry expressed deep concern over the growing number of incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the performance of Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, warning of the serious implications of any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of the mosque and the city as a whole.

It reaffirmed that occupied East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and the capital of the State of Palestine.

The statement also highlighted the ongoing high-level coordination between Palestine and Jordan to safeguard Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites in Jerusalem, in order to halt Israeli occupation violations, provocative incursions, and continued targeting of Islamic endowments in the city.