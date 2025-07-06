403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 06/07: Price Range Holds (Chart)
- WTI Crude Oil maintained its lower price last week and finished its trading near the 65.650 ratio, but this price will be challenged early on Monday. Big WTI Crude Oil traders were largely absent from the marketplace from mid Thursday into the weekend. Independence Day in the U.S certainly had an effect on volumes, and speculators who want to pursue the commodity early on Monday should watch the first hour or two carefully. This because there is certain to be a reaction as WTI Crude Oil looks for equilibrium after the holiday. Interestingly the price of WTI Crude Oil essentially finished within sight of Wednesday's prices which were higher than last week's opening which began below the 65.000 USD mark. Having finished trading earmarked around 65.650, now leaves the commodity open to technical perspectives depending on outlooks. Although a high of nearly 66.750 was touched on late Wednesday of last week the higher price was not able to be sustained and may be treated rather suspiciously.
- The July 9th tariff date may be viewed as a rather mild risk event by folks who have become used to President Trump's rhetoric. Values in WTI Crude Oil are likely to find a rather polite range this week, unless there is a surprising news development which shakes the energy sector. Technical day traders will simply be trying to take advantage of short and near-term trends which will be influenced by large players in the marketplace.
