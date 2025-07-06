UAE Air Taxi Frontier Takes Off In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as epicentres of a pioneering surge in electric air taxi trials, with two leading US firms-Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation-making significant strides toward establishing urban air mobility networks in the Emirates. Both pilots mark landmark achievements in eVTOL technology, underscoring the UAE's ambition to lead the field by the mid-2020s.

Joby Aviation achieved a milestone in Dubai by completing its first manned transition flights. The aircraft executed full vertical take‐off, horizontal cruising and vertical landing sequences, signalling readiness for commercial operations as early as 2026. With a range reaching 160 km and cruise speeds up to 320 km/h, these flights demonstrate capability to transform journeys such as those between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah-cutting travel time from 45 minutes by road to around 12 minutes by air. Joby's entry follows a six-year exclusivity agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, aligned with infrastructure build-out including a vertiport at DXB.

Almost simultaneously in Abu Dhabi, Archer Aviation conducted its inaugural test flight of the Midnight eVTOL at Al Bateen Executive Airport. The design, a carbon‐fibre‐skinned craft powered by multiple independent motors and battery packs, was evaluated under extreme climate conditions-high temperatures, humidity and dust-to validate UAE‐specific operational readiness. Emirati authorities, including personnel from the General Civil Aviation Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Abu Dhabi Airports, observed the flight, reinforcing the regulatory support behind the project.

Archer is impressively backed by institutional investors and strategic partnerships, having raised nearly US$2 billion, including funding from Stellantis, United Airlines and Abu Dhabi's 2 Point Zero, positioning it well to deploy a“Launch Edition” fleet of air taxis in Abu Dhabi in early 2026. Its Midnight aircraft can accommodate one pilot and four passengers, reach speeds of up to 240 km/h, and recharge rapidly between Flights.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi's dual-hosting of these test flights underscores a competitive yet complementary approach to cultivating the UAE as a global urban air mobility hub. Joby holds exclusive Dubai rights, while Archer has pledged infrastructure investment in Abu Dhabi, including converting facilities like the Cruise Terminal helipad into dual-use vertiports. Both firms enjoy the government‐backed Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and its SAVI cluster as key enablers.

Challenges persist: both operations require final regulatory approvals, sustainable vertiport rollout, and demonstration of consistent performance under harsh environmental conditions. Financial markets have already factored in execution risks; for example, Morgan Stanley moderated its price target for Joby amid aerospace supply-chain pressures. Yet ambitions remain bold. Joby is advancing FAA certification and aims to launch in other global markets, such as New York and Los Angeles, once Dubai begins operations. Meanwhile, Archer is linking global playbooks, forming networks with United Airlines and gearing for Olympic deployment in Los Angeles.

As both eVTOL manufacturers drive testing deeper into summer, UAE regulators are working in parallel to issue flight clearances. Joby's vertiport in Dubai is set for Q1 2026 completion, while Aviation Authorities in both emirates coordinate type certifications.

The nation's progressive embrace of air taxis represents a strategic leap in sustainable urban transit. Quiet, electric, zero-emission profiles align with broader UAE clean‐tech objectives. With ambitions to integrate these vehicles into daily commutes, airport shuttles and even rescue missions, policymakers are betting on airborne mobility becoming a normalised, accessible element of future transport regimes.

