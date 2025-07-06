King Albert I: The Mountaineering Monarch



MENAFN - Swissinfo) King Albert I of Belgium was a keen and experienced mountain climber. He scaled many Swiss peaks and even completed a first ascent in 1907. Tragically, despite his mountaineering skills, a climbing accident ended his life. This content was published on July 6, 2025 - 10:00 7 minutes Michael van Orsouw, Swiss National Museum blog

His full name was Albert Léopold Clément Marie Meinrad, Prince of Belgium. But the monarch seems to have faded from memory in Switzerland, whether under that name or as King Albert I.

That is as regrettable as it is unjust, as the Belgian blue blood (1875-1934) had some memorable adventures in Switzerland. When Albert was 26 and had just married Bavarian princess Elisabeth, he attended a lecture by Ernest Solvay, who provided the funding for the Solvay Hut at the Hörnli ridge on the Matterhorn, which ignited the young royal's passion for mountain climbing. He had also spent summers residing at the family's Villa Haslihorn in Horw, where he used to marvel at the Swiss mountains on the other side of Lake Lucerne.

The Belgian royal family had a holiday home in Horw: Villa Haslihorn, just by the lake. The Cross of Laeken

From then on, the Belgian noble was hopelessly hooked on the Alps, for mountain sports in the summer and skiing in the winter. As his hikes became increasingly ambitious, the mountain lover became a capable alpinist and climber. He completed many difficult mountain tours in the Bernese, Valais and Graubünden Alps as well as in the Mont Blanc area and in the Dolomites. In Valais, his frequent mountain tours earned him the nickname 'Albert le montagnard' (Albert the mountain dweller) or 'le roi alpin' (the Alpine king).

Royalty in the mountains: Albert I was a keen alpinist. Revue Alpine, Club Alpin Belge

He was happiest when climbing: Albert with his wife Elisabeth in the Engadin in 1907. Ricordi alpini





In 1907, he even completed a first ascent in the upper Engadin region when he climbed the northeast ridge of Piz Caral. The 3,421-metre high mountain is on the flank of Piz Cambrena in the Bernina range. Albert was accompanied on the ascent by his wife Elisabeth, a relation of German Kaiser Wilhelm II, and mountain guides Martin Schocher from Pontresina and Benedikt Supersaxo from Saas Fee. As Schocher and Supersaxo were known as 'König der Bernina' (Bernina king) and 'le roi de la montagne' (mountain king) respectively, every one of the four climbers had some sort of claim to royalty. In order to avoid attracting attention, the Belgian king travelled under the pseudonym 'de Rethy'.

On 1 July 1907, the illustrious team completed the ascent and Albert entered the annals of Swiss mountaineering. The north ridge of Hübschhorn mountain overlooking the Simplon Pass is known as the 'belgischer Grat' (Belgian ridge) in memory of its first ascent by Albert, again accompanied by Supersaxo.

The year of the first ascent of Piz Caral: Albert of Belgium is to the right, his wife in the middle, mountain guide Supersaxo at the front. Ricordi alpini

Benedikt Supersaxo from Saas Fee: he was known as 'Bergführer der Könige' (mountain guide of kings), Albert called him 'König der Bergführer' (king of the mountain guides). Collection Hannes Schnyder, Winikon





A straw bed fit for a king

The Alps was an entirely different world for the king than the Belgian court.“The mountains,” he was quoted as saying“are even more primal than the sea; they have retained their full power; they are harder to conquer than the sea.” Bernese newspaper Oberländer TagblattExternal link speculated:“Those days spent in the great outdoors are really revitalising for him, and he makes the most of them. His elegant, but amiable and profoundly democratic nature has a gift for winning over people's hearts. That is why he is so popular and held in such high esteem.”

Or, as a farmer from the Bernese Oberland put it:“If he were a local, we would vote him onto the House of Representatives!” More public office was something the monarch did not need: not only was he King of Belgium but he was also commander-in-chief of its armed forces in the First World War. His closeness to the people made him extremely popular.

King Albert I, 1934. Painted by Philip Alexius de László. Laszlo Archive Trust

Despite his fame, the king often went unrecognised in the Alps. Aldo Bonacossa





That side of him also became apparent when travelling to Switzerland. King Albert I of Belgium was to be found in the third-class railway carriage. He brought his motorbike to ride up to the mountaineering spots, a rucksack on his back and a small suitcase on the luggage rack. On these trips, he always made a point of carrying his own rucksack and he shared soup and straw beds with strangers in the mountain huts, partaking of the standard coffee with milk and pieces of bread. He often went unrecognised. A mountaineer once remarked to him how much he resembled the King of Belgium. Albert's reply:“That's right, and you wouldn't believe how embarrassing that is.”

On the edge: King Albert I of Belgium among the Lobhörner rock pinnacles near Mürren in 1929. Walter Amstutz

King Albert with Elisabeth at the end of August 1908 in Zermatt: on a clear day, the Matterhorn would be visible behind them. Le Roi Albert alpiniste





Disaster in Belgium

In the words of famous mountaineer Oswald Oelz, Albert was“definitely one of the most adventurous and successful mountaineers among kings”. However, it all came to a most tragic end. On 17 February 1934, the 58-year-old king left his castle at Laeken near Brussels to climb solo in the 80-metre high Rochers du Vieux Bon Dieu rock towers in Marche-les-Dames near Namur in Belgium. He never returned. A hastily scrambled search party found the king's lifeless body at two in the morning. He had fallen and died of a serious head wound.

Then the rumours started – it could have been an assassination or suicide; an official report fed the rumour mill by stating that the position of the corpse was atypical for a fall... There was also a blood-covered stone two to three metres from the corpse. Forensic experts revisited the case 70 years later. Using modern analysis methods they concluded that the king had met with an accident. The cliff overhang to which his rope was attached broke off, and Albert fell 18 metres, hitting his head on a stone.

Where Albert fell to his death: commemorated by a memorial in Marche-les-Dames. Wikimedia

Albert's son Leopold and his daughter-in-law Astrid were informed of the death while on holiday skiing in Adelboden. The Belgian royal family's misfortune didn't end there, as the newly crowned Queen AstridExternal link was killed in a car accident at Küssnacht am Rigi the following year.

Subsequently, Walter Amstutz, former director of the St Moritz tourist board and a climbing partner for the king on more than one occasion, organised a lasting memorial to the royal mountain climber. In 1993, he and some others launched The King Albert I Memorial Foundation. Based in Zurich and dedicated to the memory of King Albert, the foundation's aim is“to recognise extraordinary services to alpinism”. Every other year, it confers awards so that Albert's contribution to alpinism is not forgotten.

