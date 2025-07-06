Euro 2025: Dutch Queen Cheers On Team In Lucerne

Deutsch de Niederländische Königin besucht EM-Partie in Luzern Original Read more: Niederländische Königin besucht EM-Partie in Luzer

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' women's European Championship football match against Wales in Switzerland on Saturday. This content was published on July 6, 2025 - 10:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The two were greeted enthusiastically by the Dutch fans in the stadium. In keeping with the occasion, the Queen wore an orange summer dress and celebrated the Dutch goals with enthusiastic applause.

The palace had announced their visit on its website on Thursday. The Dutch won the game 3:0.

