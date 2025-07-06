Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Euro 2025: Dutch Queen Cheers On Team In Lucerne


2025-07-06 02:08:22
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' women's European Championship football match against Wales in Switzerland on Saturday. This content was published on July 6, 2025 - 10:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The two were greeted enthusiastically by the Dutch fans in the stadium. In keeping with the occasion, the Queen wore an orange summer dress and celebrated the Dutch goals with enthusiastic applause.

The palace had announced their visit on its website on Thursday. The Dutch won the game 3:0.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

