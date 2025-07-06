Swiss Embassy In Tehran Re-Opens

Français fr L'ambassade suisse a Téhéran à nouveau ouverte Original Read more: L'ambassade suisse a Téhéran à nouveau ouvert

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss embassy in Tehran re-opened on Sunday after being closed on June 20 owing to the unstable situation in the country. The embassy will gradually resume its activities. This content was published on July 6, 2025 - 11:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano returned to Tehran on Saturday by land via Azerbaijan, accompanied by a small team, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The decision to re-open the embassy was taken after an in-depth risk analysis and in consultation with Iran and the United States, whose interests in Iran Switzerland represents as a protecting power.

The current situation allows for a gradual resumption of activities at the embassy in Tehran. However, consular services, including the issuing of visas, cannot yet be provided.

Security and crisis arrangements are in place at all Swiss representations abroad. They are regularly checked and adapted, the foreign ministry said.

“It is essential that all parties resume diplomacy without delay”, the press release said. Switzerland is making its good offices available and Geneva can host negotiations. With the re-opening of its embassy in Teheran, Switzerland can once again directly represent American interests in Iran as a protecting power.

