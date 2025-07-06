Panama Teachers Demand Salaries And Promise To Make Up For Lost Time

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The teachers' unions have expressed their willingness to return to the classrooms, but have made it clear that they will only do so if the Executive meets a series of fundamental conditions. These include payment of the wages withheld during the months of the strike and the resolution of several points of conflict related to their employment status. Last Thursday, July 3, leaders of 23 teachers' unions met with the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Luis Herrera, with the goal of reactivating dialogue. During this meeting, the teachers' representatives requested that the Legislature act as a mediator with the Executive Branch, which has so far avoided establishing a negotiating table.

Among the educators' main demands are: the withdrawal of any attempts to prosecute the teachers who participated in the strike, the elimination of their unpaid leave status , the reinstatement of their active employment status , and a guarantee that there will be no administrative or economic sanctions or reprisals . The unions assert that, in return, they are willing to make up for the time lost during the strike and complete the missed academic content. One of the unions' key requests was the creation of a High-Level Commission to review, modify, or repeal Law 462, which has generated widespread rejection among educators.

According to union leaders, they have been working on a proposal to amend 54 articles of this law, which primarily affects the Social Security pension system. Fernando Ábrego, secretary general of the Panamanian Teachers Association (Asoprof), emphasized:“We are ready to return, but not without guarantees. We need a safe return with full respect for our labor rights.” Ábrego also added that the deputies have offered to act as a bridge with the Executive Branch, which continues to keep the doors of both the Ministry of Education (Meduca) and the Palacio de Las Garzas closed.

Support and Uncertainty

The return to school has been a constant demand from parents, supported even by sectors of the private sector, the Church, and now also by the Legislative Branch. However, Luis Sánchez, general secretary of the Veraguas Educators Association, emphasized:“We cannot return empty-handed. We have to return with something secure, with a signed document that guarantees the payment of our salaries and respect for our rights.” Meanwhile, the strike continues, creating uncertainty for thousands of students who remain out of school across the country.

Education Minister Lucy Molinar pictured above, responded firmly, stating:“This is not a strike; this is a unilateral walkout. I cannot sign a strike termination agreement because this is not a legal strike.” Molinar also argued that the issues in dispute are unrelated to education, since teachers have been on strike since July 23 in rejection of Law 462. The minister added that the regulations must be complied with:“If you don't work, you can't receive payment. That cannot be allowed.” This same position, that those who don't work should not be paid, had previously been expressed by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, and the Comptroller General of the Republic, Anel Flores.

The Impact on Education and Students

This teacher strike has had serious consequences for Panama's public education system, especially for the 800,000 students in the public sector. From 2020 to 2025, students have lost nearly 550 days of in-person classes, representing the longest educational disruption on record in the country and one of the most severe worldwide. According to a recent study entitled” Lost Six-Year Period: Economic and Social Effects of Consecutive Educational Interruptions in Panama ,” prepared by the Foundation for Sustainable Development of Panama and Young People United for Education, this educational interruption will have a long-term negative impact on the academic, work, and social future of Panamanian students.

The study indicates that the loss of classes will affect the academic preparation of future generations and jeopardize their integration into the labor market. The effects could be devastating, with an increase in educational inequality and a decrease in opportunities for young people in the future. As the strike drags on, pressure is mounting on both the government and teachers' unions to find a solution. Teachers have emphasized that the return to classes is conditional on a clear response from the executive branch, which they accuse of keeping the doors closed to dialogue. The situation remains critical, and students, parents, and the public at large are hoping for a solution that will allow classes to resume and restore normalcy to the education system. Without an agreement, the future of education in Panama remains uncertain.

