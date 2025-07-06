The Buenos Aires Legislature Honors Panama President Mulino With The Distinction Of 'Illustrious Visitor' -
“We highlight the impetus it has given to the modernization of the State, to economic development, and to the institutional stability of the country,” Muzzio said before representatives of the Buenos Aires City Legislature and the delegation accompanying the Panamanian president, including the First Lady, Maricel Cohen de Mulino; the Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez-Acha; the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó; and the Panamanian Ambassador to Argentina, Juan Luis Correa.
Muzzio also highlighted the Panamanian president's work in addressing migration challenges and his special commitment to human rights. “We hope to continue this relationship. We celebrate the fact that we continue to explore these forms of cooperation in areas such as education, innovation, culture, and the promotion of knowledge,” Muzzio added. For his part, President Mulino expressed his gratitude for the award and highlighted his government's efforts to promote South American integration through Panama's participation in Mercosur.
