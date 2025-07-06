The Buenos Aires Legislature Honors Panama President Mulino With The Distinction Of 'Illustrious Visitor'

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino was honored as an“illustrious visitor” by the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. This distinction was awarded to President Mulino for his leadership, defense of democracy, and the ties between the peoples of Panama and Argentina. Clara Muzzio, Deputy Mayor and President of the Buenos Aires Legislature, emphasized during the ceremony that both nations maintain a strong and ongoing relationship, fueled by cooperation and a shared vision for the region's future. She added that President Mulino's administration represents a firm commitment to the transformation of Panama.

“We highlight the impetus it has given to the modernization of the State, to economic development, and to the institutional stability of the country,” Muzzio said before representatives of the Buenos Aires City Legislature and the delegation accompanying the Panamanian president, including the First Lady, Maricel Cohen de Mulino; the Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez-Acha; the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó; and the Panamanian Ambassador to Argentina, Juan Luis Correa.

Muzzio also highlighted the Panamanian president's work in addressing migration challenges and his special commitment to human rights. “We hope to continue this relationship. We celebrate the fact that we continue to explore these forms of cooperation in areas such as education, innovation, culture, and the promotion of knowledge,” Muzzio added. For his part, President Mulino expressed his gratitude for the award and highlighted his government's efforts to promote South American integration through Panama's participation in Mercosur.