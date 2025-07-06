Ricardo Martinelli Proposes A Cabinet Overhaul In Panama From His New Home In Colombia

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Former President of the Republic and leader of the Realizing Goals (RM) party, Ricardo Martinelli, spoke out this Saturday through his social networks about the country's economic and political situation, sending a direct message to the current government and the private sector:“Panama is not going in the right direction.” In his post, Martinelli pointed out the urgent need to make adjustments to President José Raúl Mulino's government team, one year into his administration.“We need to make changes to the officials who were selected, because we've been in office for a year and there's no chen chen, no jobs,” he wrote, referring to the lack of cash and job opportunities.

The former president referred to the recent job fairs organized by 99 supermarkets and the Panama City Hall, events that, he said, highlighted the high level of unemployment in the country.“Thousands of people crowded around looking for scarce job openings,” he lamented. Martinelli insisted that it is essential to create conditions that encourage investment, and maintained that the challenge does not fall solely on the executive branch.“This is not a government job; it's everyone's job. We must engage in dialogue and put the bickering aside,” he noted. Furthermore, the former president suggested that an evaluation of the current government team should be conducted.“I believe it's time to review the government team and private sector, forming a united front to encourage them to invest in Panama,” he wrote, while insisting that“when something isn't working, it must be reviewed and the necessary changes made, even if they are painful.”

In his message, Martinelli also asked to put the accusations against him behind him.“It's unfair to blame me for everything. I left for health reasons, and on the 18th I'm having my first surgery,” he stated, also requesting prayers and good wishes, even from those who criticize him. His call to review government structures comes amid growing citizen pressure for better social and economic conditions, as the country reels from recent crises such as the protests over Law 462. Martinelli concluded his post by reiterating the importance of fulfilling campaign promises:“The best thing to do is sit down and talk and resolve issues so we can fulfill them. We must create conditions so that every Panamanian has decent employment, has goodwill in their pockets, and promises are fulfilled.”

In a message posted on social media, Martinelli complained about the lack of jobs and working capital and called on the private sector to join the recovery effort.