Sudan: One Of The Best Ten Worldwide,Second In Africa

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

Thanks to the huge efforts exerted by a talented and experienced Sudan news agency journalist, Sudan ranking has gone up to forefront within the media sports writing in the AIPS competition. It was a journalist named Mohamed Osman Adam

This is one colleague who was able to brave multiple challenges and come up with an achievement that was not only praiseworthy for him alone, but was equally a happy event for his colleagues, in the journalists' community in the Sudan News Agency but in the country at large.

It was out of the war -induced displacement and trauma accompanying it that he drew his story that won international acclaim and secured him a place within the ten best written columns among the brace of the world sports journalists. Thus, he came out to be one of the ten best in the category out of the 2,065 submissions received from 136 different countries.

Mohamed Osman Adam, a retired staffer of the Sudan news agency but equally reporter with the Africa's PANA news agency participated in the 2024 AIPS competition for column writing. AIPS has five categories for competition, including video, audio, photograph and youth categories beside the written categories.

He wrote an article about war and sports and how sports could help his countrymen overcome the trauma and open a new window of hope. (International Sports Press Association) AIPs conditions for writing the column were simple, it has to be an article that shows a knowledgeable opinion and that demonstrates research, relevance, authority and an original view on a topic.

This was not the first mention he received back in 2024 he received a special mention for writing a piece about freedom of the press : https://aipsawards.com/sma/images/public/featured-638503011806771600.jpg.

Following the exciting climax of the (International Sports Press Association) AIPS Sport Media Awards 2024 edition in Rabat, Morocco on 13 May, AIPS announced the continental rankings based on the entrant's nationality.

These rankings took into account the votes from the AIPS panel of experts, the Executive Committee members and the Jury.

Therefore, the higher the ranking, the more votes it has received and the more it has progressed over the five voting stages of the AIPS Sport Media Awards.

''These continental rankings celebrate the best storytellers on a regional level and we encourage the national associations of each country to value, acknowledge and pay tribute to the best performers in each country. The AIPS Sport Media Awards are the only global award for sports journalism, with 2,065 submissions received from 136 different countries in the 2024 edition.

This was his article: Mohamed Osman Adam (Sudan): In Sudan, once more sports transcend all tragedies, bring hope to people - The Pan-African News Agency (PANA).

The sudanow magazine is proud to publish a resume of Mohamed Osman Adam:

Name: Mohamed Osman Adam Mohamed

Profession: Editorial Consultant Translator

Place of Birth: Kordufan, Sudan

Nationality: Sudanese

Education: - BA. Honours 1983,

- MA 2000

- MA. 2021

University of Khartoum

Education/Courses

2021 Master's Degree in linguistics: U of K

2000 Master's degree in translation U of K

1989 Diploma in journalism DDR (East Germany)

1983 BA Honours languages U of K (main French, English Arabic)

2012 China Training on TV and media

2010 Trainer of Trainers, English Language teaching for Special purposes,

Ribat University (Sudan)

2014 Training on media and press training Thomson Foundation

2017 Attended and passed training on media planning/ management,

2014-2017 Certified Trainer UK- British Council and Thomson Foundation on print media

2008 Fellow - British Interaction Leadership Programme (training on how to involve communities in effecting change - interaction)

2000 MA in Translation, U of K

1978-1983 BA Honours, Faculty of Arts, U of K

1997 Diploma certificate: Photo Journalism, Sudan (Sudan)

2006 May Training workshop on use of propaganda in Western media, Sudan University for Science and Technology (Professor David Hoile, Sudan)

2005, JAN. Training on caption writing and News Editing, Sudan, UN

2004 Training on database Photo. UN Sudan, UNICEF

2003 Training on news editing AP Cairo, (Egypt)

2001 October training Course on Social Mobilization and Communication Material Development Worship. UNICEF, Ministry of Health, Sudan

2001 Course on feature writing on Children, CRC, UNICEF, and Sudan

1997 certificate: Photo Journalism, Sudan

1986 Certificate BerlinGermany ''Intensive Course on News Editing for Abroad' Berlin (East Germany)

1985 Course Fridrich Nawman Foundation Course on ''News Editing and Program Production for Radio and Television,' Khartoum, Sudan

1981-1982 Lyon France, One Academic Year for Honours Degree in French Language and Literature, University Lyon-2, (France)

Work Experience

Experience Summary:

Ø Sudan News Agency: (1984-2023)

Ø The Associated Press (AP) (August 1992-January 2017)

Ø The PANA Pan-African news agency: 2011- to date (parttime)

Ø Certified trainer, Thomson Foundation since 2014-

Ø Press and print media trainer within Sudan News Agency SUNA

Ø Collaborated closely with international trainers and visiting experts delivering training at the British council, Sudan, sponsored and funded by the Thomson Foundation 2014022

Ø 2020 -to-2021 Editor in Chief-Managing editor, Deputy General Manager: Sudan News Agency

Ø 2017 up to 2022 facilitator consultant with the British council in delivering the Thomson foundation training for Sudanese Journalists workshops

Ø 2020 Contractor with the British Council, Thomson Foundation media training projects

Ø 2016-2021 Head of external Relations Department, Sudan News Agency SUNA

Ø 2010-2014 Editor in Chief Sudanow magazine (SUNA: sudanow)

Ø 2006-todate Head and owner of Osman for Translation private company

Ø 2010- To date Correspondent PANA, Pan-African News Agency

Ø 1988-Jan.2017 Correspondent: The Associated Press (AP), Sudan

Ø 2010 -2012 Sudan focal point South South Information Gateway, Malaysia) information Portal, SSIG, Sudan Malaysia cooperation (Malaysia)

Ø 2006-2018 Consultant UNICEF Osman for Translation Sudan

Ø 1992-2006 Consultant Media and translation UNICEF Sudan

Ø 1983 2017 JournalistTranslator/ Editor Sudan News Agency.

Ø 1998-2008 Founding Member and Columnist Writer: Khartoum Monitor, Daily

Ø 20022-2008 Columnist- writer (FRANKLY SPEAKING) with Khartoum Monitor daily newspaper) now Belo Speaking

Ø 2001 Editor Translator-Consultant/ three-month contract United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Sudan, From September to December 2001. (Press, Communication Consultant and Press and Translation Consultant)

Ø 1992 Translator Editor (3 Month Contract) Arab League -Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOADA) Headquarters, Khartoum, Sudan

Ø 1983-2013 news editor translator Sudan News Agency SUNA

- Editor in chief- Sudanow e-magazine

- Member of the Board of Directors, Khartoum Monitor, Sudan

- Member of the Board of directors of Juba Post, Sudan

- Member of the Board: Africa Today, Arab Horizons

- Head of Osman for Translation, translation and interpretation Office in Khartoum

- Worked as facilitator and producer with international news organizations and media

Including teams visiting the country from with BBC, CNN, CBS-Canada,

Fox, Los Angelos, Times, Financial times, Time magazine, Vanity Fair, the Kywdo of Japan, Pan-African News Agency PANA. New York Times and AP/TV during visits to Sudan

Translation works for Save the Children UK-Khartoum, the UNICEF, the

WFP and a number of organizations and companies, news organizations and visiting journalists

- Translated some seventy titles ranging from psychology, to education,

political science, journalism and social books

Countries visited

France, Germany, Indonesia, Senegal, Eritrea, Syria, Central African Republic, Zambia, Egypt, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Libya, Switzerland, Kenya, Pakistan, Hungary, Rwanda, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Chad, Malawi, Uganda, China, India, Congo (Kinshasa), Russia, India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Djibouti

LANGUAGES

Arabic, English and French

