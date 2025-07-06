The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC President Receives Message from President of Central African Republic
Kabashi affirms government's commitment to overcoming challenges facing West Kordofan
Government condemns terrorist militia's bombing of Al-Daman Hospital and civilian homes in El-Obeid
Foreign Ministry issues statement on RSF militia egregious crimes
AUC Chairperson Welcomes Appointment of Dr. Kamil Idris as Prime Minister of Sudan
Vice-President Meets President of Burundi
TSC Vice-President Briefs President Museveni on Overall Situation in Sudan
Foreign Minister Receives Director of Central African Intelligence Service
Armed Struggle Movements' Joint Force issues statement on its victory in Al-Khuwai hub
Decision Forming National Committee to Investigate US Allegations of Chemical Weapons Use issued
Al-Aiser: Kamil Idris' Arrival a New Phase of Hope and Democratic Transition
Summit of Heads of State Signatories to the Framework for the Revival of Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the DRC and the Region in Entebbe Expresses Solidarity with Sudan
Sudan's Candidate Wins Country Executive Director Position at AfDB Group
Finance Minister leads Sudan's delegation to AfDB Group meetings in Abidjan
Ministry of Finance fully fulfills its financial obligations until May 2025
Systematic vandalism caused by RSF militia at EU headquarters in Khartoum inspected
Recovery rate raises to 99%, Wali of Khartoum inspects the isolation centers for cholera patients in Jebel Awlia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment