Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2025-07-06 02:03:30
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan(Sudanow)-


TSC President Receives Message from President of Central African Republic

Kabashi affirms government's commitment to overcoming challenges facing West Kordofan

Government condemns terrorist militia's bombing of Al-Daman Hospital and civilian homes in El-Obeid


Foreign Ministry issues statement on RSF militia egregious crimes


AUC Chairperson Welcomes Appointment of Dr. Kamil Idris as Prime Minister of Sudan

Vice-President Meets President of Burundi

TSC Vice-President Briefs President Museveni on Overall Situation in Sudan

Foreign Minister Receives Director of Central African Intelligence Service


Armed Struggle Movements' Joint Force issues statement on its victory in Al-Khuwai hub

Decision Forming National Committee to Investigate US Allegations of Chemical Weapons Use issued

Al-Aiser: Kamil Idris' Arrival a New Phase of Hope and Democratic Transition

Summit of Heads of State Signatories to the Framework for the Revival of Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the DRC and the Region in Entebbe Expresses Solidarity with Sudan

Sudan's Candidate Wins Country Executive Director Position at AfDB Group

Finance Minister leads Sudan's delegation to AfDB Group meetings in Abidjan

Ministry of Finance fully fulfills its financial obligations until May 2025

Systematic vandalism caused by RSF militia at EU headquarters in Khartoum inspected


Recovery rate raises to 99%, Wali of Khartoum inspects the isolation centers for cholera patients in Jebel Awlia

