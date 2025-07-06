The Citizen Of El-Fasher City Are A Living Example Of How International Organizations Mix Humanitarian Work With Politic

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

PortSudan(Sudanow)- Since the outbreak of the terrorist rebellion led by the Al-Daqlo militia on April 15, 2023, the city of El-Fasher (the capital of North Darfur state) has been under a suffocating siege by these militias, and under systematic artillery bombardment that does not distinguish between civilian objects and military units. This has left its 1.5 million residents facing death by starvation, especially children and women, in light of the international organizations' failure to allow the entry of food or medicine.

This matter prompted the official authorities in the state to meet with international organizations and directly demand that they deliver food to the residents of El-Fasher, while questioning the reason for not providing aid to the people of El-Fasher. This was stated by Salwa Adam Binya, Commissioner of Humanitarian Assistance, during her meeting with international voluntary organizations operating in the country (numbering 80 registered organizations) at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) forum last week. She clarified that El-Fasher, which is under government control, despite being only 425 kilometers away from the Adre border crossing, has not received any aid. In contrast, these organizations have not stopped delivering food and medical aid to the city of Al-Fula, the capital of West Kordofan state, which is under the control of the terrorist Al-Daqlo militia and is 1008 kilometers away from the Adre border crossing on the Sudanese-Chadian border in the far west of the country.

The Commissioner of Humanitarian Assistance emphasized the need not to mix humanitarian work with politics, stressing that their sole goal is to deliver support to any needy Sudanese citizen, regardless of their location. She stated that as a government, they have removed all obstacles facing the work of organizations and have also purchased large quantities of sorghum to aid citizens besieged inside the city.

The Advisor to the Sovereignty Council, General Sadiq Ismail, affirmed the state's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to all displaced and needy individuals without racial, religious, or political discrimination. He pointed out that the state has opened border crossings and routes, even those outside its control. He also noted the extension of operations at the Adre border crossing for 3 months, from May to August. Sadiq urged humanitarian organizations to work diligently on delivering aid, especially to areas in North Darfur and South Kordofan states, which are in dire need and suffering from shortages of food, medicine, and shelter.



Sadiq affirmed Sudan's commitment to international and humanitarian law as a member of the United Nations, alongside coordination with international partners to deliver aid to all those in need in the country without obstruction or discrimination. He reiterated the Sudanese government's commitment to removing all obstacles hindering international organizations and facilitating procedures related to visas, permits, and movement authorizations. The state is also committed to extending the opening of the Adre border crossing for three months.

Kamal urged organizations and the international community to react and condemn the atrocious and widespread violations committed by the rebel militia in Darfur and displacement camps in Zamzam, Salihah, Al-Jamouia villages, and many other areas. He also called on countries supporting the militia with weapons to cease doing so, stating that the flow of arms is the reason behind the Rapid Support Forces' violations against civilians and contributes to their suffering.



International Organizations in Sudan and Their Complicity with Terrorist Militias



The expert in voluntary work and international organizations, Al-Siddiq Al-Naim Musa, confirmed the absence of international organizations from the city of El-Fasher, which is suffering from an unjust siege by the Rapid Support Forces mercenaries. Out of 80 registered organizations in Sudan and open crossings by the government, Musa considered that international organizations have delayed or rather refused to go to El-Fasher to provide food and life-saving medicines, with the exception of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which delivered medicine through the Adre border crossing. Additionally, the UNHCR transported shelter materials from Port Sudan through the route (Port Sudan - Atbara - Al-Daba - Zanadi - Qahwa Hammad - Armal - Dar al-Salam) with government approval and facilitation. Other than that, we have not seen international organizations delivering food and clothing to the people of El-Fasher and the displacement camps that have been subjected to forced displacement.

The expert in the field of organizational work added that despite the Sudanese government's facilitation of procedures, international organizations have not shown notable stands, reflecting a clear bias towards the rebel militias, while citizens in El-Fasher are dying of hunger.

Ambassador Kamal pointed out the weak response of organizations in providing aid, which they excuse by saying they have reduced funding for projects, while requests for visas are increasing. At a time when it was hoped that organizations would reach all those in need everywhere.

The UN Resident Representative in Sudan, Clementine Salami, emphasized the importance of increased communication between UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, and the government to discover ways to reach more people in need. She noted that dialogue facilitates understanding, transparency, and removes ambiguity surrounding the work of organizations.

Salami welcomed the government's decision to extend the opening of the Adre border crossing with Chad, which is considered a lifeline to support the population in Darfur and Kordofan. She also noted that resources are limited, forcing them to prioritize, and pointed out the need to mobilize resources and respond to needs, as well as the importance of field work to draw an accurate picture of the situation.

The Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Sudan, Khadr Al-Tari, announced that the committee is set to increase its budget for 2025 in response to the emerging humanitarian needs. He added that the mission is working to increase the percentage of humanitarian aid to Sudan by a considerable proportion to meet the needs.

It is worth noting that the Sudanese government has approved the opening of 12 crossings to allow the passage of humanitarian aid, providing all facilities and permits that enable them to perform their work fully, as the number of displaced people has exceeded 10 million.

As the Sudanese army advances across the country and imposes the state's authority, the current phase is becoming one of voluntary return and reconstruction. In this phase, citizens need water, electricity, food, and education after the terrorist Al-Daqlo militia destroyed the infrastructure.

Will humanitarian organizations respond to this, or will they suffer the same fate as the citizens of El-Fasher, a living example of mixing humanitarian work with politics, causing citizens to pay a heavy price without committing any crime or wrongdoing?

Regarding the non-response of voluntary organizations to aid the residents of El-Fasher, Sudanese international expert Dr. Abbas Sabir told Sudanow: The residents of El-Fasher have been living under a suffocating siege since the beginning of the war, under bombardment, and facing the threat of hunger and death, especially women and children, amidst international silence and failure to deliver any food supplies by international organizations, despite the facilitation of all means and the opening of crossings to ease the delivery of aid and medicine.

All these blatant violations and the slaughter of noble human values continue with the terrorist Al-Daqlo militia and those who support them from the "states of evil," despite the outrage of all free people in the world. With bias or perhaps with the blessing of all international organizations and their ineffective mechanisms, in El-Fasher, they commit the most heinous crimes in the two cities. Crimes that have not spared even children, women, and the elderly, and a systematic destruction of all service facilities, and the demolition of homes on the heads of their inhabitants. Even trees and stones have not been spared from this destruction, using all types of weapons.

All this happens while major world powers, most of which are originally involved in these crimes through material and moral support for the rebel militia, are content with timid condemnations and faint voices. Occasionally, they stage a poorly produced theatrical performance by holding emergency meetings, attempting to throw dust in people's eyes. Representatives of countries deliver speeches filled with empty verbal condemnations that have no impact or effect on the perpetrators of crimes in El-Fasher. The international drama ends with one of the veto-wielding powers shooting down any draft condemnation of those who have committed crimes against humanity...