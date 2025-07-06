The US Administration And Continued Fabrications Against Sudan.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

PortSudan(Sudanow)- On Thursday, May 22nd, the spokesperson for the US State Department, represented by Ms. Tami Bruce, issued a statement saying that the US administration would impose new sanctions against the Sudanese government, claiming that the Sudanese army used chemical weapons in its war against the terrorist Al-Daqlo militia last year. She added that the sanctions would include halting US exports to Sudan and imposing restrictions on financial borrowing, effective June 6th.

The US official did not provide any details about the time or place. Writers, political analysts, and activists began filling this gap by citing previous accusations, opinions on their nature and objectives, and ways to counter them. The Sudanese government had rejected these sanctions in their entirety, preceded by the vast majority of the Sudanese people. Everyone is now in a state of anticipation for what is expected on June 6th. Will the sanctions be imposed or not? What will be their impact on the Sudanese people? Is the government's rejection sufficient, or are there other measures the government should take? What is the connection between this and the ongoing war in the country and the significant victories achieved by our armed forces? The central question is why these sanctions and why at this particular time?

Dr. Mohamed Suliman Abdullah, Professor of Law and International Relations at the National University, in his analysis of the implications of these sanctions for Sudanow magazine's editor, stated that it is clear that the US administration has not provided anything to Sudan in its war against the terrorist Rapid Support Forces militia. Instead, it has turned a blind eye to the blatant violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Sudan, still describing the militia as a party to the war in Sudan. He added that the US government is blessing the major aggression carried out by the UAE. This was confirmed after US President Trump's visit to the Middle East in the middle of this month, during which he visited the UAE despite accusations from Sudan and other countries and organizations in the region. This means the UAE is a regional partner to the US, and therefore President Trump is blessing everything the UAE is doing to Sudan is a reality that must be accepted without details, and we should act accordingly.

The international law professor emphasized that the sanctions imposed by the US on Sudan, effective June 6th, are limited economic sanctions, but he added that they carry a significant political message to the Sudanese government. He noted that this is just another pretext used by the US administration, which has repeatedly employed such tactics against Sudan and other major countries in the world. Therefore, it should not be taken out of its historical context. Dr. Mohamed Suliman added that this approach is a well-known method used by the US administration, despite its ultimate impact on its own global movement and influence, which is becoming apparent to all observers. The intended message behind these sanctions is that the US administration is not satisfied with the Sudanese government's actions, particularly the significant victories achieved by the armed forces and the retreat of the Rapid Support Forces to parts of the Kordofan and Darfur regions. These victories undermine the value of the Al-Daqlo militia as a party to the conflict, a description that serves US policy towards Sudan. This is the least the US administration can do to support its regional partner, the UAE, in its aggression against Sudan, aiming to achieve its goal of saving the Rapid Support Forces through any peace agreement that keeps them as a political force on the Sudanese scene, thereby maintaining US influence over the situation in Sudan.

Therefore, it is enough for the Sudanese government to reject the accusation, which it has already done, and there is no need for further action. Especially since these sanctions coincided with the appointment of Dr. Kamal Idris as Prime Minister of Sudan, and it should not be his top priority. The US sanctions have targeted the general Al-Burhan and imposed others on some leaders of the dissolved Rapid Support Forces militia without any impact. The international law expert bluntly stated, "Let's forget about it just like we forgot about the previous ones." He added that the Sudanese government does not need to exert effort in rejecting an accusation that was not based on evidence, and it is the first time sanctions have been imposed without even a semblance of a charge in the language of legal experts. Instead, they were based on some news from Sudanese activists who are hostile to their own country, which confirms that it is nothing more than a pretext.

Some writers suggest that leveraging our membership in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to counter these sanctions would be acceptable if there were legal grounds to support a serious charge like this. However, given the reality of the situation, the best approach is to remain silent and deal with the event as necessary. It's not in the country's interest to give the impression that these sanctions will affect children's milk, cancer medications, or other essential goods. Dr. Mohamed Suliman reiterated his previous statement, "We must stand firm and continue to do so with awareness of the extent of the harm caused by these sanctions.

Notably, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) came into existence in 1993, with its headquarters in The Hague. Sudan joined the convention on May 16, 1999. Since joining the organization, Sudan has been an active member among the African group and even chaired the group at its first meeting. Sudan then became a member of the Executive Council, composed of 41 countries distributed according to geographical groups. Since then, Sudan has maintained its membership in the Executive Council and has chaired it three times.

Dr. Mohamed Suliman Abdullah, Professor of Law and International Relations at the National University, concluded his analysis by saying that the US administration has failed to achieve its political objectives in Sudan and continues to support terrorist militias indirectly. He emphasized that responding to these sanctions in any way would be a waste of time and energy. At the same time, he acknowledged that the US administration will not leave us alone, as evidenced by these sanctions that have emerged without warning. Therefore, it is necessary to review policies and procedures in dealing with the US administration on a regular basis.

The international law professor called for diplomatically leveraging these sanctions to highlight that the US administration is a party that blesses the UAE's aggression. He noted that the Sudanese government benefits from having supportive elements within the US Congress and among other American observers. He urged Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris not to get bogged down in this quagmire, as relations with the US are unlikely to improve in the near future, and we cannot afford to antagonize them. Therefore, we should not expect any assistance from them or the West in general.