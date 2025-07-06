Congratulation On Eid Al-Adha Al Mubarak

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan(Sudanow)The editorial team of Sudanow magazine extends warm congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying that God will bring it back to everyone with goodness and peace, and that security and stability will prevail across our country. We ask God to bring relief to Sudan, protect its people, and write for us a bright future dominated by security and safety. We hope that next year, the country will be adorned with security, peace, and stability. This year's Eid was different from the previous two due to the war, and many families returned to Khartoum, surrounded by the prayers of Sudanese pilgrims who intensified their supplications in Arafat, Muzdalifa, and Mina. The joy was doubled as citizens performed Eid prayer in mosques and public squares within neighborhoods with complete safety and tranquility.

This year's Eid comes amidst the great sorrow experienced by the Sudanese due to the severe wounds that have weighed heavily on the country. However, consolation lies in the hope that victory is inevitable and imminent. Faith in God and trust in Him is great, and the armed forces, along with supporting forces such as the joint force, other field forces, and mobilized individuals, are up to the challenge of ending this war. May Sudan be blessed with security, prosperity, development, and civilization.