Congratulation On Eid Al-Adha Al Mubarak
This year's Eid comes amidst the great sorrow experienced by the Sudanese due to the severe wounds that have weighed heavily on the country. However, consolation lies in the hope that victory is inevitable and imminent. Faith in God and trust in Him is great, and the armed forces, along with supporting forces such as the joint force, other field forces, and mobilized individuals, are up to the challenge of ending this war. May Sudan be blessed with security, prosperity, development, and civilization.
