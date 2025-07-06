The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Headed by Al-Burhan, the National Security and Defense Council reviews the security situation
TSC President Congratulates Russian President on His Country's National Day
TSC Vice President Meets Pro Medichno Delegation
Prime Minister directs check-ups on Sudanese pilgrims in holy lands
Prime Minister Decides Gradual Relocation to National Capital as a Strategic Step Towards Strengthening Governance and Balanced Development
Kamil Idris inspects Arbaat Dam renovation and maintenance operations
Prime Minister Sends Condolences to His Indian Counterpart on Indian Plane Crash Victims
Sudan condemns Zionist aggression against Iran, calls for its immediate cessation
6th Infantry Division: RSF Militia lures young men and women out of city to transfer them to El-Khuwai and East El-Fashir for recruitment
(6) individuals killed and three injured in indiscriminate shelling by rebel militias in El-Obeid
Khartoum State Affirms Decisive Response to All Security Threats
Security Council strongly condemns attack on humanitarian convoys near Al-Koma
TSC Member Dr. Salma Abdul Jabbar Praises Saudi Arabia's Supportive Stances for Sudan
Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary leads Sudan's delegation to the ministerial meeting on following up China-Africa Cooperation's Forum
Dr. Nawara Congratulates Local Communities in Red Sea State on Eid Al-Adha
Prime Minister Affirms Greater Attention to Electricity in Next Stage
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment