Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2025-07-06 02:03:29
PortSudan(Sudanow)-

Headed by Al-Burhan, the National Security and Defense Council reviews the security situation

TSC President Congratulates Russian President on His Country's National Day

TSC Vice President Meets Pro Medichno Delegation


Prime Minister directs check-ups on Sudanese pilgrims in holy lands


Prime Minister Decides Gradual Relocation to National Capital as a Strategic Step Towards Strengthening Governance and Balanced Development

Kamil Idris inspects Arbaat Dam renovation and maintenance operations

Prime Minister Sends Condolences to His Indian Counterpart on Indian Plane Crash Victims

Sudan condemns Zionist aggression against Iran, calls for its immediate cessation

6th Infantry Division: RSF Militia lures young men and women out of city to transfer them to El-Khuwai and East El-Fashir for recruitment

(6) individuals killed and three injured in indiscriminate shelling by rebel militias in El-Obeid


Khartoum State Affirms Decisive Response to All Security Threats

Security Council strongly condemns attack on humanitarian convoys near Al-Koma

TSC Member Dr. Salma Abdul Jabbar Praises Saudi Arabia's Supportive Stances for Sudan


Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary leads Sudan's delegation to the ministerial meeting on following up China-Africa Cooperation's Forum

Dr. Nawara Congratulates Local Communities in Red Sea State on Eid Al-Adha

Prime Minister Affirms Greater Attention to Electricity in Next Stage

