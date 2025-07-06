The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Meets Prime Minister
Armed Forces Announce the Crushing of a huge Attack by Rebel RSF Militia on Babanusa
Attorney General meets UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls in Geneva
Kamil Idris: What I Want as Prime Minister for the Entire Nation
Prime Minister Summarizes Problems Facing the Nation, Proposes Solutions
22 Ministries: Kamil Idris Detailed Structure of Civilian Government of Hope and Determined Tasks
Prime Minister Outlines Features of Expected Civilian Government of Hope
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Meets Leaderships of Eastern Sudan Advisory Council
Minawi Meets Kordofan and Darfur Journalists Association's Delegation
Northern State Government Reassures Citizens of Stable Security in the State
Attorney General discusses joint cooperation and coordination with Human Rights Council's President in Geneva
Prime Minister affirms the depth of bilateral relations between Sudan and Kuwait
Prime Minister's Office Denies Inaccurate Information on Alleged Nominations and Plans
Prime Minister underscores Finance Ministry's vision for sustainable development
Prime Minister briefed on Overall Conditions at Sudan's Airports
Sudan Renews Call on International Community to Designate Rebel Militia as Terrorist Group
Sudan's Permanent Envoy to Geneva Refutes Allegations of High Commissioner for Human Rights
Higher Education Ministry Continues Preparations for Launching Electronic Applications to Sudanese Universities
