The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2025-07-06 02:03:28
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan(Sudanow)-

TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Meets Prime Minister


Armed Forces Announce the Crushing of a huge Attack by Rebel RSF Militia on Babanusa

Attorney General meets UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls in Geneva

Kamil Idris: What I Want as Prime Minister for the Entire Nation

Prime Minister Summarizes Problems Facing the Nation, Proposes Solutions

22 Ministries: Kamil Idris Detailed Structure of Civilian Government of Hope and Determined Tasks

Prime Minister Outlines Features of Expected Civilian Government of Hope


TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Meets Leaderships of Eastern Sudan Advisory Council


Minawi Meets Kordofan and Darfur Journalists Association's Delegation


Northern State Government Reassures Citizens of Stable Security in the State

Attorney General discusses joint cooperation and coordination with Human Rights Council's President in Geneva

Prime Minister affirms the depth of bilateral relations between Sudan and Kuwait

Prime Minister's Office Denies Inaccurate Information on Alleged Nominations and Plans

Prime Minister underscores Finance Ministry's vision for sustainable development

Prime Minister briefed on Overall Conditions at Sudan's Airports

Sudan Renews Call on International Community to Designate Rebel Militia as Terrorist Group

Sudan's Permanent Envoy to Geneva Refutes Allegations of High Commissioner for Human Rights

Higher Education Ministry Continues Preparations for Launching Electronic Applications to Sudanese Universities

