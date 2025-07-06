The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC President Receives Phone Call from UN Secretary-General
Ministers of Defense and Interior Take Oath Before TSC President
Cabinet Media Office: What was published about appointmenting Minister of Foreign Affairs is incorrect
Sudan's Embassy in Egypt exerts strenuous efforts to facilitate visa issuance.
Government decision to rehabilitate and maintain kidney and oncology centers and provision of free treatment to patients
During a phone call, Prime Minister affirms Sudan's support for Qatar and its stability
Prime Minister issues decision on linking production areas to national roads
Prime Minister issues decision reducing prices of basic consumer goods
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Visits Arba'at, Meets Civil Society Members
Irrigation Ministry Undersecretary Announces Pumping of 16 Million Cubic Meters of Water in Gezira Scheme
Finance Ministry Announces Completion of Higher Education Ministry's Link to "Isali" System
Higher Education Ministry Announces the Beginning of Online Applications for Admission to Higher Education Institutions
SAF official spokesman announces cleansing of Baldago in Blue Nile from Al-Dagalo militia and Joseph Tuka's militia's remnants
TSC Member Dr. Salma Affirms State Support for Plans Aiming at Unity and Development
Chaired by Al-Burhan, TSC holds its regular meeting
Sudan's Permanent Envoy to AU Discusses Refugee Situation with IOM Head Mission in Ethiopia
