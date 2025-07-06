Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Enhancing Economic, Trade, Investment Cooperation

Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Enhancing Economic, Trade, Investment Cooperation


2025-07-06 02:01:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 7th session of the Qatari-Kazakh Joint Higher Committee was held in Astana and focused on enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The Qatari side was chaired by HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, while that of Kazakhstan was headed by HE Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Kassenov, with the participation of a number of senior officials from both sides.
In his opening remarks, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs emphasized the depth and strength of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that the committee represents a pivotal platform for strengthening strategic relations and deepening partnerships in various vital sectors.
During the committee's work, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation in several priority sectors, including trade, investment, finance, agriculture, transportation, science, higher education and joint research, information technology and artificial intelligence, health, labor, tourism, culture, regional cooperation, and environment and climate change. They agreed to take practical steps to expand cooperation, increase trade volume, and facilitate the flow of goods, services, and investments between the two countries.
On the sidelines of the committee's work, HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials in the Republic of Kazakhstan, including HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin; HE Chairman of Foreign Trade Chamber Murat Karimsakov; and HE CEO of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (Samruk-Kazyna) Nurlan Zhakupov.
The meetings discussed prospects for joint cooperation, investment opportunities available in the State of Qatar and the incentives it offers to investors, alongside ways to enhance partnerships in strategic sectors and develop cooperation mechanisms between the public and private sectors in both countries, in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable economic development for both parties.

MENAFN06072025000067011011ID1109765749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search