72 Dead, 130 Injured In Rain-Related Accidents Across Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 72 lives and injured 130 others across Pakistan since June 26, the disaster management authority said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed six additional deaths and three injuries from rain-related accidents over the past 24 hours, as extreme weather continued to batter parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, the heaviest toll was reported from the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 28 people, including 12 children, lost their lives, and 23 others were injured.

Authorities have warned of more rains in the coming days and urged residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures.