Solomon Islands National Day

On behalf of the American people and Government of the United States of America I offer my best wishes as you celebrate your National Day on July 7.

The United States and Solomon Islands continue to enjoy a meaningful partnership borne out of the Guadalcanal Campaign more than 80 years ago. In the coming year, we will continue our engagement on issues like unexploded ordnance removal and addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. We look forward to elevating our bilateral relationship on the bedrock of a shared commitment to prosperity and regional security.

Please accept our warmest congratulations on another year of independence as you commemorate this important day.