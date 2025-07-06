Traders Incur Losses As Pakistan Keeps Ghalam Khan Road Closed

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Traders and farmers of fresh fruits and vegetables in southeastern Khost province say they endure millions of afghanis losses each season due to the closure of the Ghulam Khan road.

The Ghulam Khan road has been closed for an indefinite period since last week under the pretext of security concerns on the Pakistani side.

Syed Al-Rahman, a vegetable trader, told Pajhwok Afghan News currently, hundreds of vehicles loaded with Afghan traders' goods were parked on both sides of Ghulam Khan Port, and no one was allowed to proceed.

He said whenever fresh fruits and vegetables are harvested in Afghanistan, Pakistan blocks the routes under various pretexts.

“Since Ghulam Khan Road closure every year at this season of year, Afghan farmers face many problems. Previously, a seven kilograms of fresh tomatos cost 180afs, but now it costs 20afs”: he added.

Guldad, another trader, told Pajhwok they suffer financial losses of millions of afghanis every time after the Ghulam Khan Road is closed.

Guldad asked the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to take immediate action to open this road.

“Our tomatos are sold for 10 and 15 afghanis, which does not cover the farmers' plastic and car rental expenses. We urge the government and Pakistan to keep politics from business”.

Meanwhile, some farmers explained the prices of fresh fruits and vegetables have dropped several times since the closure of the road.

“Seven kilograms of Pakistani tomatoes are sold here for 300afs, but the ones we grow don't even make enough money to pay for labor, so if the road is opened it's better”: Layeq Shah, another farmer, told Pajhwok.

Mirki, another farmer, said:“We don't make any money from vegetables at this price, it doesn't even cover the cost of seeds. We bought a bag of seeds for 3,000afs, forget about other expenses”.

According to Nawab Amirzai, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Pakistan always uses Ghulam Khan and other ports as a means of political pressure and closes them to Afghans without any reason.

He urged the IEA to pressure Pakistan to stop such practices and adhere to international trade rules.

“Pakistan always unilaterally and arbitrarily closes the roads, without informing the Afghans so that they can consider alternative routes. We hope that the IEA will talk to Pakistan about this”.

On the other hand, provincial officials said the IEA leaders are trying to reopen the Ghulam Khan Pass to Afghan traders through talks and understanding.

“Last Sunday, this road was closed against all traffic by Pakistan. The Pakistani side cited insecurity in its territory as the reason, and it is not known how long this road would remain closed”: governor spokesman Mustaghfer Gurbaz added.

He claimed that the IEA always strives to have good relations with neighboring countries and provide all kinds of facilities for traders.

Analysts believe that if the Afghan government does not take serious action against Pakistan's blockade of the road, this will happen more often in the future.

