Propane Council Of Texas Offers Key Safety Reminders After Recent Flooding

AUSTIN, Texas , July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of historic flooding that has inundated neighborhoods across Texas-dropping more than a foot of rain in some regions-many are returning to flooded homes and properties. For many Texans, propane is more than a household fuel; it's a lifeline during emergencies. From powering backup generators that keep medical devices running and lights on, to fueling mobile kitchens serving hot meals to displaced families, propane plays a vital role in disaster recovery. But as floodwaters recede, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) reminds propane users that floodwater can pose risks to your propane system, making proper precautions vital for safe operation.

Key Safety Guidelines for Propane Customers After Flooding:



Do Not Operate Propane Equipment Without Inspection:

If your propane tank, regulators, or any propane appliances were submerged or exposed to floodwater, do not attempt to turn them on or operate them. Water can damage critical components, compromising safety and functionality. Even if an appliance wasn't fully submerged, moisture can damage electrical components and gas controls, creating a fire hazard. A qualified technician must inspect any exposed appliance.

Contact Your Propane Retailer:

Call your propane retailer or a qualified service technician to inspect your entire propane system – including the tank, piping, regulators, gauges, and all appliances. They can identify and address damage, perform leak tests, and safely restore service. Please be patient, as many are in the same situation, and service calls may take time.

Water in Your Propane Tank: Floodwaters can introduce moisture into your propane tank. This can lead to internal corrosion and rust buildup. The presence of moisture and rust can compromise the tank's integrity over time and can also contribute to odor fading by reacting with the propane's odorant. Never assume a flooded tank is safe; always have it inspected by a propane professional.

Watch for Dislodged or Damaged Tanks:

If your propane tank has shifted, become dislodged, or if gas lines are bent, broken, or damaged, do not use, shut off the main gas supply valve on your propane tank (turn clockwise) only if it's safe to do so. Then, contact your propane retailer. If you find a propane tank on your property that doesn't belong to you, do not approach it and report it to the propane provider or local fire department.

Beware of Carbon Monoxide (CO):

Never use outdoor propane appliances indoors or in enclosed areas, especially during power outages. These include portable heaters, barbecue grills, and generators, which produce carbon monoxide – an odorless, colorless, deadly gas that can quickly build to fatal levels in unventilated spaces.

Don't Ignore the Smell of Propane:

Propane has a distinctive rotten egg-like smell. If you detect this odor, immediately evacuate the area, and from a safe distance, call your propane retailer or 911. Do not use phones, lights, or anything that could create a spark near a suspected leak. Maintain Clear Access to Your Tank:

Ensure the area within 10 feet of your propane tank remains clear for safe access by delivery and service personnel.

For additional propane safety tips, visit or contact your local propane retailer.

About the Propane Council of Texas

The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the safe, efficient use of propane through consumer education, safety training, and industry outreach across the state.

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED