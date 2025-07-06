Pandit Rajesh Bhat Offers Personalised Vedic Astrology And Puja Services In Pune

Experience 25+ Years of Vedic Expertise with Pune's Most Trusted Priest and Astrologer

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pandit Rajesh Bhat , a Vedic practitioner with over 25 years of experience, provides a wide range of astrology consultations, Vastu evaluations, and puja services in Pune . His work integrates traditional rituals with contemporary needs for families, individuals, and businesses.➔ Comprehensive Astrology and Vastu ConsultationsPandit Rajesh Bhat offers birth chart analysis (Janma Patrika) to assist clients in understanding health, career, marriage, and finance trends. His Vastu services involve on-site evaluations of homes and businesses in Pune, offering non-invasive remedies that promote harmony and well-being.➔ Home and Family Rituals (Gruhasth Jeevan Puja)Key rituals include:. Vastu Shanti Puja – For energy balance and correction of Vastu defects. Griha Pravesh Puja – Performed during home entry for prosperity and protection. Satya Narayan Puja – Monthly ritual for peace and family harmony. Bhumi Pujan – Invokes blessings before construction begins. Birthday Puja – Personalized ritual for long life and growth. Diwali Lakshmi Pujan – Annual ritual to invite abundance during Diwali➔ Special Occasion and Community Pujas. Engagement Puja – Blesses couples before marriage. Ganpati Sthapana and Visarjan – Complete guidance during Ganesh festival. Nakshatra Shanti Puja – Conducted to mitigate planetary effects from birth stars. Navchandi Yagya – Ritual for strength and removal of spiritual obstacles. Navgraha Shanti Puja – Addresses astrological doshas related to planets. Office Opening Puja – For successful and smooth business openings. Rudra Abhisheka Puja – Devotional ritual to Lord Shiva for peace and fulfillment➔ Customized Rituals and GuidanceEach puja or consultation is adapted to the specific needs of the client, emphasizing mantra precision and Vedic protocol. Pandit Rajesh Bhat's work spans personal, family, and professional spheres, supporting those seeking clarity, balance, and spiritual grounding.Pandit Rajesh Bhat is accessible via his official website, , where service details and booking information are available.ˍ

