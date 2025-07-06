Harry's Announces 'Got Your 6' Challenge To Raise Awareness And Funds For Veteran Mental Health

Harry's unveils its boldest initiative yet for Veteran Mental Health, advancing its multimillion-dollar investment in providing quality mental health care to guys everywhere.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harry's , the men's grooming brand, announced ' Got Your 6 ,' a social-first, community-driven campaign that invites both Veterans and citizens to raise awareness and funds, in support of Veteran mental health.

As part of their broader social mission to give guys everywhere the access to mental health resources they need, Harry's has donated over $2 million to the Veteran community helping reach more than 127,000 Veterans, service members, and their families to date. The new 'Got Your 6' initiative showcases Harry's commitment to expanding access to mental health resources, complementing its year-round strong partnerships with leading nonprofits that support Veterans' mental health.

"Since founding Harry's, giving back has been core to our DNA. We believe everyone deserves access to quality mental health care, and since the beginning we've been dedicated to supporting the veterans community," said Jeff Raider, co-founder of Harry's and co-CEO of Mammoth Brands. "We're so proud to amplify the incredible work of our nonprofit partners and engage our community through this initiative, all in support of bringing better access to quality mental health care to this community."

For the 'Got Your 6' campaign, Harry's is partnering with five leading nonprofit organizations focused on Veterans mental health to launch a nationwide social media challenge. Designed to raise awareness and show support for military communities, the campaign invites participants to complete six reps of their favorite physical activity and share online with the hashtag #GotYour6.

Here's how it works:

Step 1: Record yourself doing 6 reps of your favorite exercise. Think: push ups, pull ups, burpees, or a 6 mile run.

Step 2: Share it on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. Be sure to tag the branch of military you are supporting (ex: #NavyGotYour6).

Step 3: Tag 6 friends to keep the momentum going!

For each post, Harry's will donate $6 to its nonprofit partners, up to $300k total split between five leading nonprofit partners including Stop Soldier Suicide , The Headstrong Project , One Tribe Foundation , Team RWB , and Bob Woodruff Foundation . The goal is to spark a powerful wave of solidarity and show Veterans that Harry's has their backs.

"Our military community-and the families who stand beside them-deserve unwavering support, especially in life's most challenging moments," said Brian E. Kinsella, Co-Founder and Chairman, Stop Soldier Suicide. "Through the Got Your 6 Challenge, Harry's is helping drive vital conversations around mental health while making meaningful contributions to the well-being of veterans, service members, and their loved ones. I'm deeply grateful for their commitment to being a force for good and helping lead the change our military community both needs and deserves."

Harry's also established a Veterans Council composed of leaders from each of its nonprofit partners, who are helping guide and strengthen the brand's work with the Veteran community. To launch the 'Got Your Six' campaign, Harry's tapped Veteran content creators including Daven Gates , Tyler Butterworth , and Noah and Lori Dankocsik to bring awareness and spread the word.

Harry's social impact initiatives, including progress updates on the Got Your Six donation goal, can be found at gotyour6challenge .

About Harry's:

Harry's is a men's grooming brand that offers thoughtfully designed, high-quality shave, body, hair, and skin care products at an exceptional value. Harry's was founded in 2013 by Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield, two guys who wanted to create a better and more affordable shaving experience for themselves and guys everywhere. Today, Harry's is the second biggest shave brand globally, and is part of the grooming routines of over 30 million people. Harry's is also on a mission to ensure guys have access to quality mental health care. To date, the brand has helped connect over 2 million men to quality mental health resources.

About Mammoth Brands:

Harry's is part of Mammoth Brands, the largest CPG company built in the last 20 years. The company's mission is to Create Things People Like More with its growing portfolio of category-leading brands: Harry's, Flamingo, Lume, and Mando. With a proven playbook for scaling online brands into omnichannel leaders, Mammoth Brands is creating a new model-and home-for brands, founders, and talent looking to transform the status quo.

