Red Sea Global Makes Strides To Protect Saudi Arabia's Ecosystem With Largest Ever Biodiversity Study

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Terrestrial baseline survey identifies several species potentially new to science and 11 new local Key Biodiversity Areas across The Red Sea and AMAALA

Riyadh, DATE – Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has today published the findings of one of the most comprehensive and integrative terrestrial baseline survey ever undertaken by a development company, establishing a new standard for conservation-led development in the tourism industry and announcing several discoveries.

The report,“Terrestrial Spatial Habitats Assessment for Biodiversity Conservation,” published on XXX 2025 and conducted in partnership with the Biodiversity and Genetic Resources Research Center (BIOPOLIS/CIBIO) from the University of Porto in Portugal, covered more than 120 terrestrial sites, including over 13,000km2 of deserts, volcanic fields, wetlands, mangroves, and mountain ecosystems.

During the fieldwork, Red Sea Global's team identified several species potentially new to science, meaning they have been identified as distinct and previously unrecorded by scientists. Among the species discovered in the fieldwork were one scorpion (Trypanothacus sp.), two geckos (Hemidactylus sp. and Tropiocolotes sp.), and a small mammal (Gerbillus sp.). A scientific finding of this scale is highly significant, especially as biological knowledge of this region has been historically limited. Furthermore, with the discovery of these potential new species, Red Sea Global's terrestrial team has demonstrated the ecological uniqueness and conservation value of deserts and arid environments, which are often perceived as low in biodiversity but, in reality, host specialized and highly adapted fauna.

“This survey marks yet another important step in our continued efforts to protect and enhance the region's landscape and wildlife,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.“We now know exactly where these habitats are, what species they support, and what steps we need to take to protect them. By embedding this kind of scientific research into planning, we're showing that luxury tourism and environmental preservation are not only compatible, but they can also be brought together to deliver long-term benefits for both the environment and our visitors.”

In addition to the potentially newly discovered species, the report also identified 11 local Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), which are defined as specific sites recognized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for their significant contribution to the persistence of biodiversity, either globally, regionally or locally. These local KBAs were newly identified through this baseline survey, using the IUCN's methodology, and they support a remarkable diversity of flora and fauna, including locally threatened species and geographically restricted species and species only found in the Arabian Peninsula.

Informing Responsible Development:

The wider findings of the survey form an ecological baseline that will guide Red Sea Global's land-use, restoration, and conservation strategies, as well as inform development decisions as destinations continue to progress. The fieldwork also supports RSG's commitment to achieving a 30% net conservation gain by 2040, which means that by that year, the region will feature more or better-quality habitats than before development began.

Protecting Regionally Significant Fauna and Flora:



41 locally threatened species, including the Arabian Woodpecker, classed locally as critically endangered and found in the Red Sea mountains: the endangered Nubian Ibex, facing habitat loss, as well as the vulnerable Egyptian Slit-faced Bat and Bonelli's Eagle.

88 locally geographically restricted species, including several species potentially new to science, such as Hemidactylus sp. and Gerbillus sp. highlighting how little was known about this landscape.

19 species only found in the Arabian Peninsula, adding to the region's unique biodiversity, such as the Arabian Sunbird, the Hejaz black-collared snake, and Scott's Ground Beetle. 18 species displaying local demographic aggregations within the zone, meaning their populations in the area rely on specific sites for breeding, feeding or shelter.

The survey also highlights the ecological significance of the Red Sea zone, the combined terrestrial area encompassing The Red Sea and AMAALA. It documented:





Al-Wajh Bank (2,835 km2): A globally recognized Important Bird Area (IBA) that plays a crucial role in supporting populations of the Sooty Falcon and other marine birds like the Crab Plover and the Sooty Gull. It is also a major stopover for many globally and locally threatened migratory species. Upper Wadi Al Hamd (976 km2): Recognized as an important area for several species, such as the Arabian Wolf. Identifying this KBA gives conservationists better insights into how the species is surviving and highlights the need for habitat restoration. Additionally, as the Arabian Wolf faces ongoing threats from persecution and hunting, the KBA designation also opens the door to working more closely with local communities inhabiting the area to encourage coexistence and shift prevailing perceptions.

Among the 11 local KBAs identified are:

In total, these KBAs provide habitat for 136 species of local conservation concern. This number represents 24% of the diversity identified in the Red Sea zone, highlighting the importance of these areas for ongoing conservation efforts within the area. As a result of this fieldwork, which transformed the level of knowledge available, filling critical gaps in the scientific record, the species and habitats identified will now be better protected.

A foundation for regenerative tourism:

This work highlights RSG's commitment to regenerative tourism, which not only focuses on sustainability but also actively contributes to the restoration and enhancement of destinations, rather than just reducing negative impacts. Additionally, it builds on RSG's 2022 Environmental Baseline Survey, which examined the populations and habitats of species along the Red Sea coastline.

The findings also support Saudi Arabia's national environmental goals under the Saudi Green Initiative and align with global biodiversity targets under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

Harrat Lunayyir (1,211 km2): Defined by its volcanic landscapes, the area supports a variety of desert-adapted species and important bat roosts. With 45% of its area classified as“Last of the Wild”, it serves as a haven for 7 flora and 19 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Hippocrepis constricta, Bonelli's Eagle, and the Fan-tailed Raven.

Jabal Saykhaan (1,643 km2): Encompassing mountainous terrain and wadis, this area is home to 16 flora and 16 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Anisosciadium lanatum, Arabian Woodpecker, and Peregrine Falcon.

Upper Wadi Alhamd (976 km2): Centered around a significant wadi system, this area supports a diverse range of species due to the presence of critical water resources in an arid environment. With a 33%“Last of the Wild” status, it provides refuge for 1 flora and 9 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Morettia parviflora, Arabian Woodpecker, Arabian Wolf and Nubian Ibex.

Wadi Khuff (38 km2): Notable for a series of small freshwater springs inside a mountain canyon which provides a critical water source for local fauna, the area supports 10 fauna species of local conservation concern, including Hemprich's Desert Bat and Short-toed Snake-eagle.

Wadi Al Hamd (383 km2): Encompassing a wadi system and significant wetland areas, this area supports a variety of wetland-dependent species and migratory birds. 53% of the area remains as“Last of the Wild,” providing refuge for 7 flora and 16 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Monsonia heliotropioides, Arabian Woodpecker, Eurasian Spoonbill and Killifish.

Jabal Qawwam (772 km2): Characterized by mountainous terrain and a permanent dam that serves as a critical water source, the area supports 7 flora and 13 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Salvia deserti, Geoffroy's Myotis, Pharaoh Eagle-owl, Arabian Serin, Desert Tawny Owl, Mount Elba snake-eyed lizard, and Oman toad.

Jabal Ral and Northern Areas (1,163 km2): Comprising a diverse landscape of mountains, wadis, and plains, this area supports a variety of plant and animal life, including threatened and endemic species. It is home to 14 flora and 25 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Salvia deserti, Peregrine Falcon and Bonelli's Eagle.

Triple Bay Mountains (692 km2): With mountainous terrain and ephemeral streams, this area provides habitat for a variety of mountain-adapted species and important bat roosts. With 26% classified as“Last of the Wild,” it supports 12 flora and 22 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Cleome droserifolia, Arabian pupfish, Bonelli's Eagle and Common Moorhen.



Amaala Coastal Mangroves (35 km2): A marine/terrestrial KBA encompassing coastal mangrove ecosystems, it is a critical habitat for a variety of marine and terrestrial species, including globally and/or locally threatened species. The area supports 4 flora and 7 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant species Cadaba farinosa, Indigofera coerulea, Atriplex farinosa and Mesembryanthemum cryptanthum, and Purple Heron and Crab Plover. Amaala Northern Mountains (1,086 km2): With 21% classified as“Last of the Wild,” this area supports a variety of mountain-adapted species, including 13 flora and 13 fauna species of local conservation concern, including the plant Cleome droserifolia, Geoffroy's Myotis, Egyptian Slit-faced Bat, Pharaoh Eagle-owl, Short-toed Snake-eagle, and Desert Tawny Owl.

Overview of the 11 Red Sea KBAs:Al-Wajh Bank (2,835 km2): A globally recognized Important Bird Area (IBA), this archipelago and coastal region is a vital breeding ground and migratory stopover for seabirds. Retaining 45% as“Last of the Wild” – areas minimally impacted by human activity – underscores its importance as a refuge for 3 flora and 21 fauna species of local conservation concern.

About Red Sea Global:

Red Sea Global (RSG – ) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.