Wimbledon: Fritz Reaches QF As Thompson Retires Injured

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 6 (IANS) Taylor Fritz advanced to his third Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday after Jordan Thompson was forced to retire due to injury during their fourth-round clash on No. 1 Court. The American, seeded fifth, was leading 6-1, 3-0 when the Australian brought the match to an abrupt end.

Fritz, who arrived in London riding the momentum of a record fourth Eastbourne title, had endured a physically demanding path to the last 16. He survived a five-set battle against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and another marathon against Gabriel Diallo in round two, before defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in four sets. Having already logged nine hours and 43 minutes on court, the 26-year-old spent just 40 minutes in his fourth-round encounter.

Thompson, ranked World No. 44, entered the match with his right leg heavily strapped and visibly struggled with a back issue. The 31-year-old had come through two five-setters and a four-set win over Luciano Darderi to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

“It is not the way I want to go through. Jordan has been battling out here. He played a long doubles match yesterday. I have a lot of respect for him for even coming out to play,” said Fritz.

Fritz, currently 12th in the ATP Live Race To Turin, will next face Karen Khachanov as he pushes to break into the Top 10 and secure a return to the Nitto ATP Finals. Khachanov, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2021, eased past Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, striking 44 winners in a dominant display.

With his grass-court form peaking, Fritz will aim to take another step toward a deep run at SW19-and perhaps another shot at season-ending glory in Turin.