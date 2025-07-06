”Early Testing Saves Lives,” First Lady Stresses At Free Health Screening For Vulnerable Group

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, July 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, on Friday, addressed beneficiaries at a comprehensive free public health screening event, emphasising the vital importance of early testing and proactive health management, especially for vulnerable populations within the community.

The event, a collaboration between the Office of the First Lady and the Ghana AIDS Commission, provided essential health services to various community members, including hairdressers, tailors, head-porters (kayayee), and market women.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Mahama underscored the purpose of the outreach.“We are here for a very important reason. For the health of our people, especially young people, women, and vulnerable groups in our communities,” she stated.“We aim to raise awareness, offer free check-ups, provide medical advice and counselling, and help more people take care of their health.”

The First Lady said many people may be living with serious health conditions without realising it, making such screening exercises essential.

“Sometimes, people are living with these conditions and do not even know it. That is why today's health screening is very important,” she explained.“It provides an opportunity to get tested free of charge, know about their health, and take the necessary steps to maintain their health.”

She stressed the life-saving potential of early detection.“Early testing saves lives. Knowing your health status early enables you to start treatment early and prevent serious complications. Testing early can also help us to protect our loved ones.”

“For example, when people living with HIV get to know their status early, they can receive the right care and support, which will make them live long and healthy lives. But this can only happen if you get tested.”

The free health services provided at the event included HIV and syphilis screening, BMI and nutrition counselling, blood pressure checks and assessments for other medical conditions, and breast cancer screening.

Beneficiaries received awareness training on HIV/AIDS preventive measures and the importance of early antenatal care to prevent mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy.

Directing her message towards the younger generation present, the First Lady called for greater health consciousness.“I want to address the young people here directly. You are the future of this country. Your energy, your dreams and your well-being matter,” she said.

“However, many young people today are falling ill, sometimes due to a lack of access to the right information, services, or support they need. That must change. And it starts with talking openly to people who can help you, and by having a medical check at least once a year.”

She encouraged attendees to take full advantage of the services offered free of charge.“Today, you can check your HIV status, your blood pressure and sugar levels, and even be screened for breast cancer, right here at this event, all for free... I therefore encourage you all to take advantage of these services. Feel free to ask any questions that come to mind. We are here for you.”

Mrs. Mahama also highlighted broader government efforts aimed at improving access to and outcomes in healthcare. She mentioned the recently launched Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares.

“When this fund is fully operational, it will bring relief to many people suffering from non-communicable diseases,” she noted, adding that it will help diagnose and treat conditions like heart illnesses, kidney disease, and various cancers.

She also referenced the upcoming Free Primary Healthcare Programme, which she said will“enhance awareness of the health status of our citizens and contribute to disease prevention.”

“Together, we can create a Ghana where every person knows their health status. Where every pregnant woman gets the care she needs, and where every child is born healthy and free from infection,” she stated

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.