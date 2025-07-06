'Aisi Harkate Band Kar!' 26/11 Hero SLAMS Raj & Uddhav Over Marathi Row

Ex-MARCOS commando and 26/11 hero Praveen Teotia has blasted Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, saying MNS leaders vanished during the Mumbai attacks while UP-Bihar soldiers risked their lives. 'Don't politicise language,' he warned. Teotia, a true warrior, urged politicians to focus on jobs, not drama. His viral statement is shaking up Maharashtra's language debate!

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.