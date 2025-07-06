Big Blow To China! After India, US Backs Dalai Lama's Right To Choose His Successor

The US has supported the Dalai Lama's right to choose his successor without any interference, a major setback for China. On Lama's 90th birthday, the US State Department affirmed support for Tibet's cultural and religious autonomy. This follows Dalai Lama's July 2 declaration giving Gaden Phodrang Trust full authority over his reincarnation. India earlier echoed similar support, with Minister Kiren Rijiju attending celebrations in Dharamshala, escalating tensions with Beijing over Tibet's spiritual future.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.