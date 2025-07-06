Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Big Blow To China! After India, US Backs Dalai Lama's Right To Choose His Successor


The US has supported the Dalai Lama's right to choose his successor without any interference, a major setback for China. On Lama's 90th birthday, the US State Department affirmed support for Tibet's cultural and religious autonomy. This follows Dalai Lama's July 2 declaration giving Gaden Phodrang Trust full authority over his reincarnation. India earlier echoed similar support, with Minister Kiren Rijiju attending celebrations in Dharamshala, escalating tensions with Beijing over Tibet's spiritual future.

