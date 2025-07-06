Chirag Paswan To Contest Bihar Assembly Polls, Backs Domicile Policy For Government Jobs

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made during a large public rally in Saran district, close to his Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

“Yes, I will contest the Bihar Assembly elections,” he told the crowd, adding,“I will contest for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, mothers, sisters. I will fulfil my father's dream and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first'.”

He urged party workers to start preparing hard for all 243 Assembly seats, stating that his party will fight the election in alliance with the BJP and the JDU.

Push for a domicile policy in Bihar jobs

In a key announcement, Chirag Paswan declared his support for a domicile policy in state government jobs. This makes him the first NDA leader to take this stand, which is otherwise being pushed by the opposition RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

“For the sake of the youth of Bihar, I am in support of the introduction of a domicile policy in government jobs,” he said.

He also said that such a policy was first introduced in 2006, but later withdrawn by the opposition parties.

Taking on the Opposition

Chirag Paswan used the rally to sharply criticise the RJD and Congress. He accused them of misleading people and failing to work for the betterment of youth.

“The RJD and Congress never think about youth. If they return to power, they will bring an inheritance tax and snatch away your wealth,” he said.

He also attacked Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition, for promising a 100% domicile rule, saying such leaders had "ruined Bihar in the 1990s" and could not be trusted again.

Nitish Kumar government's stand

While Chirag has publicly supported the domicile rule, the current Nitish Kumar government has clearly stated that such a move is against the Constitution and therefore not possible.

This sets up a possible point of difference within the NDA, as Chirag now becomes the only ruling alliance leader to advocate for the policy.

A message of development and legacy

Paswan said he was contesting the election not for political gain but to carry forward the legacy of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, and work for a better Bihar.

“I will live and die for Bihar and its people. We will build a system that will truly develop Bihar,” he said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

His speech focused on youth, jobs, regional pride, and reform, signaling an active and aggressive campaign in the run-up to the elections.

