Merchant Ship Attacked With Rocket-Propelled Grenades In Red Sea Off Yemeni Coast, Says UK
According to an AP report, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as tensions remain high in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war and after the Iran-Israel war and airstrikes by the United States targeting Iranian nuclear sites.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the“situation is ongoing.”
“Authorities are investigating,” it said.
Ambrey, a maritime security firm, issued a warning saying that a merchant ship had been“attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea.” It said it believed the attack was ongoing, the AP report said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
