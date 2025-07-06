Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Merchant Ship Attacked With Rocket-Propelled Grenades In Red Sea Off Yemeni Coast, Says UK

Merchant Ship Attacked With Rocket-Propelled Grenades In Red Sea Off Yemeni Coast, Says UK


2025-07-06 10:10:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Armed men fired guns and launched rocket-propelled grenades at a ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, a group overseen by the British military said.

According to an AP report, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as tensions remain high in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war and after the Iran-Israel war and airstrikes by the United States targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the“situation is ongoing.”

“Authorities are investigating,” it said.

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, issued a warning saying that a merchant ship had been“attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea.” It said it believed the attack was ongoing, the AP report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

MENAFN06072025007365015876ID1109765566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search