Burberry's Mesmerising Vinyl Records Are Nothing Short Of An Optical Illusion
While spinning-record illusions aren't a new concept, Burberry's take feels sleek, hypnotic and incredibly on-brand. The records feature animated designs that come alive when played – offering a fascinating blend of music, art and motion.
The first vinyl includes a reinterpretation of Burberry's classic check pattern. As it turns out, the record creates a looping illusion to the tune of Liquid's 1992 rave hit, Sweet Harmony. It's part of a collaboration with artist Drew Tetz, who specialises in phenakistoscope-style animation – a technique that predates cinema and uses spinning discs to create moving images.A galloping knight and nostalgic music
The second design focuses on the Equestrian Knight, one of Burberry's oldest and most recognisable logos. Set in a repeat pattern, the knight appears to gallop in motion once the vinyl spins, bringing the historic symbol to life in a new, modern way.
Also read: Optical illusion on wheels? Italian man turns '93 Flat Panda into thinnest car ever!
Reactions online were swift.“I desperately need this to be a real record,” one fan wrote. Another added,“I need it right now in my vinyl collection.” On Instagram, many praised the concept as a branding masterstroke, with one user commenting,“Burberry are smashing socials rn (sic).”
Beyond the design world, the release also taps into music nostalgia and Gen Z's vinyl revival. It's rare to see a fashion brand jump into physical media in such a striking, tactile way – and rarer still to do it this well.
So far, there's no word on whether the records will be made available for public purchase, but that hasn't stopped the buzz. Between the clever visual trickery and the high-fashion aesthetic, Burberry's vinyls are already a collector's dream in the making.FAQsCan optical illusions reveal your personality?
Yes, some illusions can hint at how you perceive the world and process visual information.What is the famous optical illusion?
Rubin's Vase and the Dress are among the most famous optical illusions in popular culture.What do optical illusions show us?
They reveal how our brain can misinterpret visual cues like shape, motion, and depth.What does an optical illusion refer to?
It's a visual trick that causes you to see something that differs from reality.
