Dar Wa Emaar Enhances Homeownership Experience

Amid the positive transformation taking place across Saudi Arabia's real estate development sector, Dar wa Emaar Real Estate Investment & Development Company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted national developer through high-quality projects and a comprehensive ownership experience. The company places a strong focus on post-sale service and flexible financing plans tailored to the needs of Saudi families and investors seeking to purchase a second or third property.

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering high-standard housing solutions, Dar wa Emaar announced notable achievements in 2024, having sold over 1,600 residential units across various regions in the Kingdom.

Building on this positive momentum, the company has continued to deliver strong performance in 2025. To date, it has successfully sold 820 residential units and handed over 675 more , backed by its proven track record in developing more than 40 residential projects throughout the Kingdom. Dar wa Emaar affirms that now is an ideal time for real estate expansion, aligned with rising demand, market maturity, and greater regulatory clarity.

He added:“After-sale services are no longer a value-add, they've become a benchmark for quality and sustainability. Through our ongoing community engagement and after-sales support, we aim to build secure, vibrant neighborhoods that elevate quality of life and reflect the aspirations of Saudi families.”

Dar wa Emaar's development philosophy reflects the sector's modern direction, with a focus on quality, integrated regulatory and financing ecosystems, and launching distinctive projects that meet evolving customer expectations. The company bases its decisions on in-depth real estate data and market indicators, enhancing its ability to offer well-informed and effective housing solutions. As regulations evolve and strategic direction becomes clearer, Dar wa Emaar believes the current phase presents a real opportunity for growth by creating fully integrated communities that enhance quality of life and align with the Kingdom's future vision.

Dar wa Emaar continues to expand its presence in the market by adopting modern community development approaches that meet resident needs and embrace contemporary lifestyles. The company is also leveraging digital solutions across its operations and customer service, while broadening its partnerships with various entities to support sustainable growth and increase value delivered to customers.