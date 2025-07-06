Egyptians Celebrate 73Rd Anniversary Of July 23 Revolution

The Egyptian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a reception to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of July 23 Revolution on Thursday at Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter.

Egyptian Ambassador Ehab Abu Srei received the guest of honour, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region.

The ceremony was attended by Arab and foreign ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions, officials from various ministries, and a number of the Egyptian community in Riyadh.

In his welcome speech, Ambassador Ehab Abu Srei, highlighted the glorious July 23, 1952 Revolution which represents a pivotal moment in modern Egyptian history. He affirmed that this revolution empowered the Egyptian people to take control of their destiny, embarking on a path of reform and national development through the dedicated efforts of its honorable citizens, leading to the establishment of the New Republic under the leadership of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Addressing guests, Ambassador Abu Srei, confirmed the strong bilateral Egyptian-Saudi relations, noting the deep-rooted and historic bonds connecting the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Abu Srei expressed the two nations' keenness to enhance cooperation frameworks across various fields, pushing relations to broader horizons to serve the interests of both peoples under the wise leadership of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.