Sheki's Ancient Spirit Shines Through On City Day And International Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Sheki, one of Azerbaijan's ancient cultural and artistic centers, celebrates City Day each year with vibrant festivities. On July 6, a celebration was held at the“Yukhari Karvansaray” hotel complex to mark Sheki's 2713th anniversary.

Azernews reports that he celebration coincided with the 14th International Silk Road Music Festival, further enriching the festive spirit for local residents.

The event began with attendees viewing exhibitions of traditional handicrafts made by Sheki's artisans.

In his address, Elkhan Usubov, Head of Sheki City Executive Authority, congratulated residents on the significant occasion. He noted that Sheki, a city on the historic Great Silk Road, has held an important place in Azerbaijani history for centuries. The city is known for its unique historical architecture, caravanserais, mosques, minarets, traditional houses, fortress walls, and bridges, which reflect its ancient building styles. The region is home to 134 protected archaeological and architectural monuments, including the Albanian Church in Kish village and the Sheki Khan's Palace, both of global significance.

Today, Sheki is recognized as one of Azerbaijan's key tourism hubs, attracting both domestic and international visitors with its historical architecture, natural beauty, traditional crafts, and rich culinary culture.

It was highlighted that Sheki's distinguished cultural and artisanal heritage earned it a place in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, and in 2019, the“Historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan's Palace” was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Sheki is also known as a city of festivals in Azerbaijan. The Silk Road International Music Festival, along with various other cultural events such as confectionery and theatre festivals, has played a major role in preserving the city's intangible heritage and promoting its international image and tourism potential.

Usubov noted that the 14th Silk Road International Music Festival is currently underway in Sheki, offering memorable experiences to residents, visitors, and music lovers alike.

At the end of the ceremony, a group of individuals who have made notable contributions to Sheki's cultural and public life were presented with honorary diplomas.

The festivities concluded with a concert program featuring well-known performers.