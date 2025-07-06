Winners Of The Baku Speed Festival Awarded

MENAFN - AzerNews) The winners of the Baku Speed Festival have been announced,reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, in collaboration with the Baku City Circuit Operations Company and Caspian Event Organisers, the festival featured thrilling“US Legends Cars” races. Both qualifying and final rounds of the high-speed competition took place during the event.

In the final standings:



Adil Akhundov claimed first place,

Murad Hasanov finished second, Farid Guliyev took third place.

As part of the festival, spectators also enjoyed an exciting drift show and an exhibition showcasing innovations in the automotive industry.