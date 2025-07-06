Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Winners Of The Baku Speed Festival Awarded

Winners Of The Baku Speed Festival Awarded


2025-07-06 10:06:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The winners of the Baku Speed Festival have been announced, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, in collaboration with the Baku City Circuit Operations Company and Caspian Event Organisers, the festival featured thrilling“US Legends Cars” races. Both qualifying and final rounds of the high-speed competition took place during the event.

In the final standings:

  • Adil Akhundov claimed first place,

  • Murad Hasanov finished second,

  • Farid Guliyev took third place.

As part of the festival, spectators also enjoyed an exciting drift show and an exhibition showcasing innovations in the automotive industry.

MENAFN06072025000195011045ID1109765543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search