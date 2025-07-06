Kellogg On Zelensky-Trump Call: Compassion Key Part Of Leadership
He referred to the U.S. president as "classic DJT”,“always willing to engage”.
Kellogg also thanked Zelensky "for his condolence message on the horrific loss of life in the floods in Texas, especially the young”.Read also: Zelensky says recent call with Trump was best yet
"Both Presidents recognize the pain of the loss of the young in peace and war. Compassion is a key part of leadership," the special envoy emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his July 4 phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump was important and useful, with key topics being the frontline developments, Russian air strikes, the supply of air defense capabilities, and a future peace agreement.
Trump , in turn, said the call with Zelensky was "good" and "strategic."Read also: Rutte hopes for U.S. "flexibility" on resuming weapons supply to Ukraine
Ahead of the call with Zelensky, Trump spoke with Putin on July 3. The U.S. president expressed disappointment over his call with Putin took place on July 3, after which the US president said he was disappointed, noting that the call brought no progress toward peace.
Flash floods in Texas have killed at least 51 people. At least 27 young girls who were at a summer camp on the banks of the flooded river remain missing.
