Construction Of Victory Park In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Continues At Rapid Pace

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction work on the Victory Park, the foundation of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in February of this year, continues at a rapid pace. A number of buildings built in violation of construction standards during the occupation and which became unsuitable for use were demolished on the territory of the park, which will cover an area of ​​8.3 hectares. The Victory Arch, a symbol of our Victory, is also being built in the center of the park. Its height will be 44 meters, which corresponds to the number of days of the Great Patriotic War. An observation deck for city guests is being created at the top of the arch, Afet Telmangizi, head of the public relations department of the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management in the city of Khankendi, Agdere and Khojaly districts, told journalists, Trend reports.

She noted that it is also planned to install 44 symbolic stairs from the square in the center of the park to the Victory Arch, on which information about the liberated settlements for each day of the Patriotic War will be posted:

"For the convenience of the elderly, children and people with disabilities, it is planned to install elevators to the top of the monument - the observation deck. According to the project, it is planned to lay wide strips of greenery in the park. The trees in the park were preserved, and more than 300 additional trees and more than 9,000 different types of ornamental shrubs were planted."