Construction Of Victory Park In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Continues At Rapid Pace
She noted that it is also planned to install 44 symbolic stairs from the square in the center of the park to the Victory Arch, on which information about the liberated settlements for each day of the Patriotic War will be posted:
"For the convenience of the elderly, children and people with disabilities, it is planned to install elevators to the top of the monument - the observation deck. According to the project, it is planned to lay wide strips of greenery in the park. The trees in the park were preserved, and more than 300 additional trees and more than 9,000 different types of ornamental shrubs were planted."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment