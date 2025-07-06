403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bani Mustafa Calls For Reforming Jordan's Associations Sector, Law
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa noted the importance of reforming the Kingdom's associations sector, as per the updated National Social Protection Strategy.
Chairing a meeting of the committee tasked with overhauling Jordan's Associations Law on Sunday, she underlined the Royal directives on the necessity of partnerships between the public and private sectors and civil society institutions, aimed to achieve their integration.
Bani Mustafa called for revamping amendments on volunteer initiatives, income-generating community enterprises and social responsibility, as well as a slew of procedures for registration, dissolution, and establishment of coalitions and unions.
The minister stated work is underway to develop a mechanism for grading associations aimed to ensure their "objective" assessment, which would ensure their "active" empowerment.
This process, she said, requires establishing a legal framework for their classification and their performance assessment, based on specific principles and standards.
On their goals, she said amendments to Jordan's Associations Law aim to consolidate governance, assessment , and oversight, and enhance their capability to provide "better services to local communities, in line with the developments and emerging needs of target groups, and to enhance their performance."
During the meeting, an extensive dialogue reviewed the Law's provisions, which would "positively" reflect on overcoming obstacles and challenges facing associations' operations to improve their current services.
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa noted the importance of reforming the Kingdom's associations sector, as per the updated National Social Protection Strategy.
Chairing a meeting of the committee tasked with overhauling Jordan's Associations Law on Sunday, she underlined the Royal directives on the necessity of partnerships between the public and private sectors and civil society institutions, aimed to achieve their integration.
Bani Mustafa called for revamping amendments on volunteer initiatives, income-generating community enterprises and social responsibility, as well as a slew of procedures for registration, dissolution, and establishment of coalitions and unions.
The minister stated work is underway to develop a mechanism for grading associations aimed to ensure their "objective" assessment, which would ensure their "active" empowerment.
This process, she said, requires establishing a legal framework for their classification and their performance assessment, based on specific principles and standards.
On their goals, she said amendments to Jordan's Associations Law aim to consolidate governance, assessment , and oversight, and enhance their capability to provide "better services to local communities, in line with the developments and emerging needs of target groups, and to enhance their performance."
During the meeting, an extensive dialogue reviewed the Law's provisions, which would "positively" reflect on overcoming obstacles and challenges facing associations' operations to improve their current services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment