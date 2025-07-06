Bani Mustafa Calls For Reforming Jordan's Associations Sector, Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa noted the importance of reforming the Kingdom's associations sector, as per the updated National Social Protection Strategy.Chairing a meeting of the committee tasked with overhauling Jordan's Associations Law on Sunday, she underlined the Royal directives on the necessity of partnerships between the public and private sectors and civil society institutions, aimed to achieve their integration.Bani Mustafa called for revamping amendments on volunteer initiatives, income-generating community enterprises and social responsibility, as well as a slew of procedures for registration, dissolution, and establishment of coalitions and unions.The minister stated work is underway to develop a mechanism for grading associations aimed to ensure their "objective" assessment, which would ensure their "active" empowerment.This process, she said, requires establishing a legal framework for their classification and their performance assessment, based on specific principles and standards.On their goals, she said amendments to Jordan's Associations Law aim to consolidate governance, assessment , and oversight, and enhance their capability to provide "better services to local communities, in line with the developments and emerging needs of target groups, and to enhance their performance."During the meeting, an extensive dialogue reviewed the Law's provisions, which would "positively" reflect on overcoming obstacles and challenges facing associations' operations to improve their current services.