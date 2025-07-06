Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian FM Calls On UNESCO For Protection From Israeli Occupation Schemes


2025-07-06 10:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 6 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday called on the UN and its specialized agencies, particularly the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to take swift action to protect the city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.
This came in a press statement, in which the Ministry stressed the urgent need to provide protection for the holy city from Israeli occupation unilateral escalation measures and plans, and to take effective steps to deter and hold Israel accountable for its continued aggression against the city.
It described such actions as violations of international law and part of broader policies of displacement, annexation, and attempts to alter the city's identity.
The Ministry warned of the ongoing invasions of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing performance of Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.
It reiterated warnings about the dangers of attempts to change the historical and legal status in the mosque and Jerusalem as a whole.
The statement reaffirmed that occupied East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, and the capital of the State of Palestine.
It also underlined that Palestinian-Jordanian coordination continues at the highest levels to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites in the occupied city, ensuring the termination of Israeli violations, provocative intrusions, and systematic targeting of Islamic endowments.
Earlier today, groups of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli forces and performed Talmudic rituals. (end)
