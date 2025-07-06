Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Syria Fms Tackle Ties, Regional Happenings


2025-07-06 10:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday contacted his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani.
During the phone conversation, they discussed firm fraternal relations between Kuwait and Syria and their brotherly peoples, ways and means of further promoting them, and the latest regional and international developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. (end)
