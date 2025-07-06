Assam Unveils State's Tallest Statue Of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee In Kokrajhar
The imposing monument, now a defining landmark in Kokrajhar, was unveiled amid a gathering of dignitaries, local leaders, and residents. Funded by Rs 10 lakh grant from the Assam government, along with contributions from local leaders and community organisations, the statue stands as both a visual marvel and a tribute to Mukherjee's enduring influence on India's democratic ethos.
The ceremony saw the presence of Bijni MLA Ajay Roy, former Bilasipara MLA Ashok Singhi, Kokrajhar Municipal Board Chairperson Pratibha Brahma, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park Committee President Santosh Tarafdar. The event drew large crowds, including BJP workers and citizens, underscoring the statue's significance as a symbol of civic pride.
In his keynote address, Speaker Daimary hailed Mukherjee as a nationalist icon whose vision of unity and cultural integrity remains vital today.“This statue is more than stone and metal-it embodies the ideals that continue to guide our nation,” he said. MLA Ajay Roy and former MLA Ashok Singhi commended the state government's backing and the collaborative efforts of local leaders and civic bodies in bringing the project to fruition.
Pratibha Brahma, representing Kokrajhar's municipal leadership, described the installation as a transformative addition to the city's identity.“This statue elevates Kokrajhar's public heritage, serving as both a tribute and a cultural landmark,” Brahma stated.
Positioned at a key site in Kokrajhar town, the statue is poised to become a focal point for civic engagement and historical reflection.
The Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park, where it stands, is expected to grow into a hub for public discourse and education on India's nationalist legacy. With its towering presence and deep historical resonance, the monument reinforces Assam's commitment to honouring figures who shaped the nation's political and cultural landscape.
