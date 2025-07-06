Rename New Delhi Railway Station After Atal Bihari Vajpayee: BJP MP To Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha member Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday shot off a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to rename New Delhi Railway Station after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said the central location and prominence of the New Delhi Railway Station make it a suitable site to be named after the visionary leader whose life and legacy continue to inspire millions.

Pointing out that the veteran leader had a deep emotional bond with Delhi, which was also his workplace, Khandelwal said renaming the New Delhi Railway station after him would be a fitting tribute to his lifelong service to the nation.

Highlighting that several major public institutions and transport hubs have been named after national icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station in Bengaluru, the BJP MP said, "New Delhi, the heart of the nation, deserves to honour a leader of Vajpayee ji's stature".

Besides paying homage to his immense contribution, the renaming of the station will also serve as a source of inspiration for future generations who pass through the capital.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee steered India into a new era of economic reform, infrastructure development, and global standing. His inclusive politics, dignified leadership, and commitment to democratic values earned him immense respect across the political spectrum and among the people of India," Khandelwal's letter read.

Notably, a few days ago, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta requested that the Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed after Maharaj Agrasen, the legendary king of Agroha, a symbol of social justice and economic foresight.

"Renaming the station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions," she had said.